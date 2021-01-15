BRD vs MAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match – Jan 16, 2021

Baroda will lock horns with Maharashtra in an Elite Group C match in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Motibaug Cricket Ground in Vadodara on Saturday.
Baroda are placed atop the Elite Group C points table with three wins from as many games. They comfortably chased down a minuscule total of 91 runs in their last match against Chhattisgarh with 9 wickets and 45 balls to spare.
Maharashtra, on the other hand, are placed at the penultimate position in the Elite Group C points table with a win and two losses from three games. They were unable to defend a total of 141 runs in their last match against Uttarakhand and tasted defeat by 6 wickets.
Baroda will come into the game as the favourites against Maharashtra. They are expected to register a fourth consecutive victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Saturday.
BRD vs MAH: Squads to choose from
Baroda
Kedar Devdhar (WK), Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya (C), Smit Patel (WK), Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Karthik Kakade, Chintal Gandhi, Bhargav Bhatt, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya and Abhimanyu Rajput
Maharashtra
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi (C), Kedar Jadhav, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (WK), Manoj Ingale, Shamshuzama Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Divyang Himganekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Jagdish Zope, Swapnil Gugale, Vishant More (WK), Pradeep Dadhe, Tajinder Singh and Rajvardhan Hangargekar
BRD vs MAH: Predicted playing XIs
Baroda
Kedar Devdhar (WK), Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya (C), Smit Patel (WK), Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Karthik Kakade, Chintal Gandhi
Maharashtra
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi (C), Kedar Jadhav, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (WK), Manoj Ingale, Shamshuzama Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Divyang Himganekar, Mukesh Choudhary
BRD vs MAH: Match details
Match: Baroda vs Maharashtra
Date: 16th January 2021, 12:00 PM IST
Venue: Motibaug Cricket Ground, Vadodara
BRD vs MAH: Pitch report
The track at the Motibaug Cricket Ground is a balanced one with an average 1st innings score of 158 runs. The last three Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games played at this venue were won by the teams batting first. The captain who wins the toss will want to bat first.
BRD vs MAH Dream11 Fantasy suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathva, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Krunal Pandya, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mukesh Choudhary
Captain: Krunal Pandya Vice-Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Kedar Jadhav, Krunal Pandya, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Mukesh Choudhary
Captain: Lukman Meriwala Vice-Captain: Rahul TripathiPublished 15 Jan 2021, 23:40 IST