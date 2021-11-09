BRD vs MUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Elite Group B Match

Round 5 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 will see Mumbai (MUM) take on Baroda (BRD) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Baroda, following their heroics in the previous Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy edition, have disappointed with just one win in four games this season. They will be keen to flip the script with a better performance against Mumbai, who have banked on their batting might to gather eight points in four games. But with only a handful of group stage matches left for both teams, a loss on Tuesday could prove to be catastrophic in regards to qualification for the knockout phase. With both teams eyeing a big win, an intriguing game beckons in Guwahati.

BRD vs MUM Probable Playing 11 Today

MUM XI

Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Aditya Tare (wk), Aman Khan, Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi and Tushar Deshpande

BRD XI

Kedar Devdhar, Vishnu Solanki (wk), Krunal Pandya (c), Bhanu Pania, Parth Kohli, Ninad Rathva, Dhruv Patel, Atit Sheth, Karthik Kakade, Ansh Patel and Lukman Meriwala

Match Details

BRD vs MUM, Round 5, Elite Group B, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Date and Time: 9th November 2021, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch is on the slower side with spinners expected to dominate proceedings. The batters will look to make full use of the powerplay restrictions, with run-scoring being relatively easier against the new ball. Middle overs will be crucial to either side's fortunes, with wickets in hand being the key. Batting first upon winning the toss would be the ideal option, with 140-150 being par at the venue.

Today’s BRD vs MUM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kedar Devdhar: Kedar Devdhar is an attacking batter who is known for his fast starts at the top of the Baroda batting unit. However, Devdhar hasn't been able to convert them into big scores this season, something he will be keen on doing on Tuesday, making him a good option for your BRD vs MUM Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw has failed to get big runs on multiple occasions this season, hampering Mumbai's chances of qualification. However, Shaw is well and truly capable of overturning his form and coming up with a big performance against Baroda in Guwahati.

All-rounder

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya has been fairly consistent for Baroda, batting in the top order and picking up six wickets with the ball. The all-rounder will be key with both the bat and ball and given his recent form, he is a must-have in your BRD vs MUM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Tushar Deshpande: Tushar Deshpande has been the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai, picking up wickets at crucial junctures with his accuracy and clever slower balls. He will be keen to continue his form against Baroda, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in BRD vs MUM Dream11 prediction team

Krunal Pandya (BRD)

Prithvi Shaw (MUM)

Tushar Deshpande (MUM)

Important stats for BRD vs MUM Dream11 prediction team

Ajinkya Rahane - 215 runs in 4 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches

Krunal Pandya - 6 wickets in 4 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches

Tushar Deshpande - 1/20 in 4 overs in the previous Syed Mushtaq Ali 2020-21 match

BRD vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Today (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021)

BRD vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Devdhar, A Rahane, P Shaw, V Solanki, M Awasthi, N Rathva, S Dube, K Pandya, T Deshpande, A Ankolekar and L Meriwala

Captain: P Shaw. Vice-captain: K Devdhar

BRD vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Devdhar, A Rahane, P Shaw, P Kohli, M Awasthi, A Sheth, S Dube, K Pandya, T Deshpande, A Ankolekar and L Meriwala

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: P Shaw. Vice-captain: K Pandya

Edited by Samya Majumdar