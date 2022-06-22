BRN-W vs BHU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Women's T20 Championship, Match 20

Bahrain Women (BRN-W) will take on Bhutan Women (BHU-W) in the 20th match of the ACC Women's T20 Championship at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Wednesday, June 22.

Bahrain Women have lost two out of their three matches while one game was abandoned due to rain. They are currently fourth in Group B. Bhutan Women, on the other hand, have lost all three of their Women's T20 Championship matches and are at the bottom of the standings.

BRN-W vs BHU-W Probable Playing 11 Today

BRN-W XI

Deepika Rasangika (C), Tharanga Gajanayake, Rasika Hathadurage (WK), Shashikala Prakash, Sachini Jayasinghe, Prajna Jagdeesha, Vilcita Barboza, Deepika Bhaskara, Pavithra Shetty, Ishara Suhun, Abeera Waris.

BHU-W XI

Dechen Wangmo (C), Yeshey Choden, Pema Seldon (WK), Anju Gurung, Ngawang Choden, Karma Dema, Tshering Zangmo, Tashi Cheki, Sonam Choden, Sonam Paldon, Sangay Wangmo.

Match Details

BRN-W vs BHU-W, ACC Women's T20 Championship, Match 20

Date and Time: 22nd June 2022, 11:45 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval generally favors the bowlers, who will get ample help off the surface. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 74 runs.

Today’s BRN-W vs BHU-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Pema Seldon: Seldon has failed to perform with the bat in the ACC Women's T20 Championship so far, scoring only 12 runs in three matches. Nonetheless, she is a quality player who can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Ngawang Choden: Choden has scored 46 runs, including her highest score of 28, in three matches and could play a big knock today.

Pavithra Shetty: Shetty is a hard-hitting batter who has scored 17 runs at a strike rate of 94.44 in three matches.

All-rounders

Tshering Zangmo: Zangmo has impressed everyone with her all-round performances in the ACC Women's T20 Championship, scoring 50 runs and picking up two wickets in three matches.

Tharanga Gajanayake: Gajanayake can help you fetch some valuable points with both the bat and ball, having scored 23 runs and taken a wicket in three outings.

Bowlers

Sonam Paldon: Sonam is currently her side's leading wicket-taker in the ACC Women's T20 Championship with seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.9. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Anju Gurung: Gurung has bowled pretty well this season, scalping four wickets in three outings. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in BRN-W vs BHU-W Dream11 prediction team

Sonam Paldon (BHU-W) - 274 points

Anju Gurung (BHU-W) - 177 points

Tshering Zangmo (BHU-W) - 152 points

Dechen Wangmo (BHU-W) - 116 points

Tashi Cheki (BHU-W) - 103 points

Important Stats for BRN-W vs BHU-W Dream11 prediction team

Sonam Paldon: 7 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 4.91

Anju Gurung: 3 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 25.00 and ER - 4.50

Deepika Rasangika: 59 runs in 3 matches; SR - 93.65

Tshering Zangmo: 50 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 66.66 and ER - 4.66

Tharanga Gajanayake: 23 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches; SR - 58.97 and ER - 8.45

BRN-W vs BHU-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ACC Women's T20 Championship)

BRN-W vs BHU-W Dream11 Prediction - ACC Women's T20 Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pema Seldon, Ngawang Choden, Pavithra Shetty, Ishara Suhun, Tshering Zangmo, Dechen Wangmo, Tharanga Gajanayake, Deepika Rasangika, Sonam Paldon, Anju Gurung, Tashi Cheki.

Captain: Dechen Wangmo. Vice-captain: Tshering Zangmo.

BRN-W vs BHU-W Dream11 Prediction - ACC Women's T20 Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pema Seldon, Ngawang Choden, Pavithra Shetty, Ishara Suhun, Tshering Zangmo, Dechen Wangmo, Tharanga Gajanayake, Sonam Paldon, Anju Gurung, Tashi Cheki, Vilcita Barboza.

Captain: Anju Gurung. Vice-captain: Dechen Wangmo.

