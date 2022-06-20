BRN-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022, Match 12

Bahrain Women (BRN-W) will take on Nepal Women (NO-W) in the 12th match of the ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022 on Monday at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Nepal Women have won their last two matches by big margins. Bahrain Women are not having a good season as their first match was abandoned due to rain and they lost their last match to Hong Kong Women by eight wickets.

Hong Kong Women will give it their all to win the match, but Nepal Women are strong opponents. We expect Nepal Women to win today's match.

BRN-W vs NP-W Probable Playing XI

BRN-W Playing XI

Tharanga Gajanayake (c), Rasika Hathadurage (wk), Rasika Rodrigo, Deepika Rasangika, Shashikala Prakash, Pavithra Shetty, Prajna Jagdeesha, Vilcita Barboza, Deepika Bhaskara, Sachini Jayasinghe, Abeera Waris

NP-W Playing XI

Jyoti Pandey (wk), Indu Barma, Sarita Magar, Bindu Rawal, Apsari Begam, Sita Rana Magar, Rubina Chhetry, Kabita Kunwar, Sabnam Rai, Sangita Rai, Ashmina karmacharya

Match Details

BRN-W vs NP-W, ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022, Match 12

Date and Time: 20th June 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur is bowling-friendly, where the pacers will be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a low-scoring match with a lot of wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match. The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to bowl first after winning the toss.

BRN-W vs NP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Pandey is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

B Rawal and P Jagdeesha are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. I Suhun is another good pick for today's Dream11 team as she has performed exceptionally well in recent international matches.

All-rounders

S Rana Magar and R Chhetry are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. I Barma is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Rai and K Kunwar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few international matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Prakash is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in BRN-W vs NP-W Dream11 prediction team

S Rana Magar (NP-W)

R Chhetry (NP-W)

I Barma (NP-W)

BRN-W vs NP-W: Important stats for Dream11 team

S Rana Magar - 9 runs and 4 wickets

R Chhetry - 55 runs

I Barma - 48 runs and 2 wickets

Bahrain Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction Today (ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: J Pandey, B Rawal, P Jagdeesha, I Suhun, R Chhetry, I Barma, S Rana Magar, T Gajanayake, S Rai, K Kunwar, S Prakash

Captain: S Rana Magar Vice Captain: R Chhetry

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: P Hathadurage, B Rawal, P Jagdeesha, G Fernando, R Chhetry, I Barma, S Rana Magar, R Herath, S Rai, K Kunwar, A Karmacharya

Captain: R Chhetry Vice Captain: I Barma

