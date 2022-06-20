BRN-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022, Match 12

Bahrain Women (BRN-W) will take on Nepal Women (NP-W) in the 12th match of the ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Malaysia on Monday.

Bahrain have been unable to get off the blocks and will look to turn things around. They are fourth in the points table and are without a win in two games. Their most recent game against Korea got abandoned.

Meanwhile, Nepal have fared well. They have won both their matches so far to go top of the points table. They beat Hong Kong by 50 runs recently.

BRN-W vs NP-W Probable Playing XIs

BRN-W

Tharanga Gajanayake, Poorvaja Jagdeesha, Deepika Rasangika (c), Gayani Fernando, Rasika Hathadurage (wk), Shashikala Prakash, Prajna Jagdeesha, Deepika Bhaskara, Pavithra Shetty, Ishara Suhun, Rasika Rodrigo.

NP-W

Jyoti Pandey, Bindu Rawal, Asmina Karmacharya, Dolly Bhatta, Indu Barma, Kabita Kunwar, Kajal Shrestha (wk), Mamta Chaudhary, Rubina Chhetry (c), Sangita Rai, Sita Magar.

Match Details

Match: BRN-W vs NP-W, ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022, Match 12.

Date and Time: June 20, 2022; 8:00 AM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Malaysia.

Pitch Report

The track is a sporting one and is expected to assist both batters and bowlers. Spinners could also play a key role.

Today’s BRN-W vs NP-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Pandey is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper pick in your Dream11 fantasy team. She can take on the opposition bowling and can strike the ball cleanly.

Batters

G Fernando hasn’t been in the best of form. She will look to turn things around and get back to her best.

All-rounders

I Barma is a wonderful all-rounder and will look to contribute with both bat and ball. She has scored 48 runs and has also taken two wickets. She's an excellent captaincy candidate in your BRN-W vs NP-W Dream11 fantasy team.

S Rana Magar, meanwhile, is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. She has scored nine runs and has scalped four wickets.

Bowlers

S Rai has been fabulous with the ball and has led proceedings well for Nepal. She has taken five wickets in two games.

Five best players to pick in BRN-W vs NP-W Dream11 prediction team

I Barma (NP-W) – 157 points

S Rai (NP-W) – 173 points

S Rana Magar (NP-W) – 139 points

R Chhetry (NP-W) – 116 points

K Kunwar (NP-W) – 91 points.

Key stats for BRN-W vs NP-W Dream11 prediction team

I Barma: 48 runs and 2 wickets

S Rai: 5 wickets

S Rana Magar: 4 wickets

R Chhetry: 55 runs

K Kunwar: 2 wickets.

BRN-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction

BRN-W vs NP-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Pandey, G Fernando, B Rawal, P Jagdeesha, I Barma, S Rana Magar, R Chhetry, R Herath, S Rai, K Kunwar, S Prakash.

Captain: I Barma. Vice-Captain: S Rana Magar.

BRN-W vs NP-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Pandey, G Fernando, B Rawal, P Jagdeesha, I Barma, S Rana Magar, R Chhetry, T Gajanayake, S Rai, K Kunwar, S Prakash.

Captain: R Chhetry. Vice-Captain: S Rai.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far