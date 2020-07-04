BRP vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - July 5th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for BRP vs BRD match of ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4.

Brno Raptors take on the Brno Raiders in Match 6 of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series 2020.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

In the final league game of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4, the Brno Raiders will take on the Brno Raptors in what promises to be an exciting contest.

Both teams won one game each while each side succumbed to the Brno Rangers. While both teams are likely to qualify for the knockout phase, they wouldn't want to take this game lightly.

Despite the equal points tally, the Raptors are the clear favourites with the likes of Jan Hoffmann and Sandeep Naidu looking in fine touch.

However, the Raiders would hope to get one over their arch rivals and head into the knockout phase with some momentum.

Squads to choose from

Brno Raptors

Varun Mehta, Jan Hoffman, Muhammad Ansar, Chirag Kheradiya, Mark Smart, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Vivek Raxwal, Suresh Ramaro, Sandeep Naidu, Sudeep Roy, Amol Kshirsagar, Ali Kashif, Machris Dias, Basavantaray Madival and Ajinkya Dhamdhere

Brno Raiders

Anzer Khan, Balaji Subramaniam, Vignesh Surendran, Kudzai Chumusora, Muzamil Dodhy, Praveen Prasad, Aamir Husain, Ganesh Duraisamy, Vijay Bijalwan, Arun Vasudevan, Raghvenda Singh, Dilu Bhusal, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Piyush Tripathi and Sreekanth Nair.

Predicted Playing XIs

Brno Raptors

J Hoffmann, S Naidu, V Mehta, M Ansar, S Nagaraj, B Madival, S Ramaro, S Roy, A Dhamdhere, M Dias and M Smart

Brno Raiders

A Khan, P Prasad, K Chomusora, A Husain, G Duraisamy, V Bijalwal, A Vasudevan, D Bhusal, J Singh Rathore, R Singh and P Tripathi

Match Details

Match: Brno Raptors vs Brno Raiders

Date: 5th July 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Brno Cricket Ground, Brno

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides with some help available for the pacers. The relatively smaller boundaries at the venue plays into the batsmen's hands with the bowlers having to revert to changes of pace, more often than not.

With this being the second game of the day, the pitch could be a touch on the slower side with a total of around 70-75 representing a par score.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BRP vs BRD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Mehta, J Hoffman, K Chomusora, V Raxwal, M Ansar, A Husain, S Ramaro, V Bijalwal, B Madival, P Tripathi and R Singh

Captain: A Husain, Vice-Captain: J Hoffman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Khan, J Hoffman, K Chomusora, V Raxwal, M Ansar, A Husain, G Duraisamy, V Bijalwal, B Madival, P Tripathi and D Bhusal

Captain: J Hoffman, Vice-Captain: V Bijalwal