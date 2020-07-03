BRP vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - July 4th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for BRP vs BRG match of ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4

Brno Raptors take on Brno Rangers in Match 2 of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The second ECN Czech T10 Super Series game of the day pits the Brno Raptors against the Brno Rangers at the Brno Cricket Ground. While this would be the Rangers' first taste of ECN Czech T10 Super Series action this weekend, the Raptors are already scheduled to play Moravian CC earlier in the day.

While fatigue could play a part, the Raptors head into this game as the clear favourites although they should be wary of the Rangers, who boast of players such as Ushan Gunathilake and Amit Vyas.

With two valuable ECN Czech T10 Super Series points up for grabs, we should be in for a thriller.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Brno Raptors

Varun Mehta, Jan Hoffman, Muhammad Ansar, Chirag Kheradiya, Mark Smart, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Vivek Raxwal, Suresh Ramaro, Sandeep Naidu, Sudeep Roy, Amol Kshirsagar, Ali Kashif, Machris Dias, Basavantaray Madival and Ajinkya Dhamdhere

Brno Rangers

Advertisement

Ushan Gunathilake, Dylan Steyn, Somesekhar Banerjee, Anthony Francis, Saquib Sadiq, Rohit Ogale, Amit Vyas, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Balu Babukuttan, Rahat Ali, Sumsuvro Basu, Vikram Padigala, Sandeep Tiwari and Arun Mathew

Predicted Playing XIs

Brno Raptors

V Mehta, J Hoffman, C Khedriya, M Smart, M Ansar, S Ramaro, S Naidu, S Roy, A Kashif, M Dias and B Madival

Brno Rangers

U Gunathilake, D Steyn, S Banerjee, A Francis, A Vyas, N Ahmed, T Kanhya Lal, B Babukuttan, R Ali, S Basu and V Padigala

Match Details

Match: Brno Raptors vs Brno Rangers

Date: 4th July 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Brno Cricket Ground, Brno

Pitch Report

With this being the first day of ECN Czech T10 Super Series action at this venue, not much is known about the pitch. However, the pitches across the country have favoured the bowlers with variable bounce and some swing on offer.

It shouldn't be much different for this game as well with both teams looking to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BRP vs BRG Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Gunathilake, A Vyas, M Ansar, C Khedriya, N Ahmed, T Kanhya Lal, S Roy, S Ramaro, S Basu, V Padigala and M Dias

Captain: U Gunathilake, Vice-Captain: M Ansar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Gunathilake, A Vyas, M Ansar, A Francis, N Ahmed, B Babukuttan, S Roy, S Ramaro, S Basu, V Padigala and M Dias

Captain: M Ansar, Vice-Captain: N Ahmed