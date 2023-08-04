BRW vs MON Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Global T20 Canada match - August 5th, 2023

Brampton Wolves and Montreal Tigers will take on each other in the Eliminator of Global T20 Canada at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario on August 5, Saturday.

Brampton Wolves registered three victories and suffered two losses in the league phase. Unfortunately, in their last three encounters, two matches ended in defeats and one game ended without a result.

Wolves, led by Tim Southee, need to bring their best to get back to winning ways as this is a must win game for them.

Montreal Tigers, on the other hand, share a similar story, having won four matches and lost two encounters. They finished the league stage with nine points at the third spot.

Regrettably, the Tigers had already lost a game against Wolves by 15 runs in the league phase. They will be determined to reverse their fortunes.

Ahead of the much-awaited game, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the BRW vs MON Dream11 game.

#3 Carlos Brathwaite (MON) - 8.5 Credits

The Montreal Tigers bowling all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite is having a good tournament. In six matches this season, he has scalped eight wickets, giving success to his side in the league phase.

Unfortunately, Brathwaite couldn’t do much with the willow. He can be a promising vice captain in your fantasy team for the BRW vs MON Dream11 game.

#2 Andre Russell (MON) - 9 Credits

Montreal Tigers would heavily rely on Andre Russell’s all-round heroics in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan. Russell, known for his destructive batting skills in the death overs, can be crucial for Tigers in this must-win game.

With Russell useful in both batting and bowling departments, we can expect him to give some important fantasy points to your team for the BRW vs MON Dream11 game.

#1 Logan van Beek (BRW) - 9 Credits

Logan van Beek continues to shine in the competition by leading the wickets tally. In just six encounters in the league stage, the star pacer has picked 12 wickets, making life tough for the opposition batters.

With the must-win game ahead, van Beek will be determined to put his best foot forward to take his side to victory in the BRW vs MON Dream11 game.

