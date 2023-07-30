BRW vs MP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Global T20 Canada match - July 30, 2023

Brampton Wolves (BRW) face Mississauga Panthers (MP) in the 16th game of Global T20 Canada at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, on Sunday (July 30).

The Wolves are leading the points table with three wins in five games, while one contest ended without a result. They began their campaign with a hat-trick of wins. However, in their most recent encounter, they lost to Vancouver Knights.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are having a campaign to forget. The team led by Shoaib Malik have played five games and lost them all to occupy the wooden spoon. With nothing to lose, they could be determined to spoil the Wolves’ party.

As the excitement builds, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for your BRW vs MP Dream11 team.

#3 Azam Khan (MP) - 8 Credits

Mississauga Panthers middle order batter Azam Khan is the team's leading run-scorer with 177 runs in five games at an average of 35.40 and strike rate of 142.74.

The Panthers would be heavily relying on Khan’s attacking gameplay, which could propel them to their first win of the tournament. He's a good captaincy choice for your BRW vs MP Dream11 team.

#2 Mark Chapman (BRW) - 9 Credits

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman could be a risky captaincy choice, but he has the ability to turn the tables with the willow.

Although he has scored only 75 runs in five games this season, he could explode in this big contest for the Wolves, making him a promising captaincy choice in your BRW vs MP Dream11 team.

#1 Logan van Beek (BRW) - 8 Credits

Logan van Beek is undoubtedly the most exciting captaincy pick for your BRW vs MP Dream11 team. In five innings, the star bowler has picked up 11 wickets, making life tough for batters.

The Wolves will be expecting another good spell from their match winner to strengthen their top spot in the points table.

