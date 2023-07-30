BRW vs MP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Global T20 Canada, Match 16

The Brampton Wolves (BRW) will take on the Mississauga Panther (MP) in the 16th match of the Global T20 Canada at the CAA Centre in Brampton on Sunday, July 30. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BRW vs MP Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Wolves have been pretty good in the tournament. They have won three of their five matches and are currently in second spot in the points table. The Panthers, on the other hand, are having a dreadful run in the tournament. They have lost all five of their matches and are currently lingering at the bottom of the table.

While the Brampton Wolves will be looking for a win to maintain their position at the top of the table, the Mississauga Panthers will be desperate to win for their pride. We can expect a thrilling contest as the two teams will give it their all to win the game.

BRW vs MP Match Details

The 16th match of the Global T20 Canada will be played on July 30 at the Global T20 Canada at the CAA Centre in Brampton. The match will commence at 8.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BRW vs MP, Match 16, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date and Time: July 30, 2023, Sunday; 8.30 pm IST

Venue: CAA Centre, Brampton

BRW vs MON Probable Playing XIs

BRW Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BRW Probable Playing XI

U Khan (wk), Max O'Dowd, Mark Chapman, Hussain Talat, Colin de Grandhomme, R Cheema, C Green, Logan van Beek, Tim Southee (c), S Ahmadzai, and J Gordon.

MP Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MP Probable Playing XI

Chris Gayle, S Movva, Cameron Delport, Azam Khan (wk), Shoaib Malik (c), Jimmy Neesham, T Cooper, J Singh Bhuttar, M Dutta, P Kumar, and Zahoor Khan.

BRW vs MP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Shreyas Movva (72 Points in 1 Match)

Shreyas Movva has played one match and has looked good with the bat and in the field. He will be a good wicketkeeper pick along with Azam Khan for this match.

Batter - Cameron Delport (Avg Points - 43)

Cameron Delport looked in decent form with both the bat and the ball in the last match. His good performance in the match will more or less guarantee you points in both innings of the match.

All-rounders - Logan van Beek (Avg Points - 89)

Logan van Beek has been in excellent form with the ball in this tournament. He is regularly picking up wickets and that makes him a prime choice for the match.

Bowlers - Chris Green (Avg Points - 52.75)

Chris Green has been in decent form with the ball in this tournament. He has also delivered with the bat in a couple of matches. Green looks like a good bowler pick for the match.

BRW vs MP match captain and vice-captain choices

Logan van Beek

Logan van Beek has been in great bowling form in this tournament. He is very much amongst the wickets, making him a prime choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Cameron Delport

Cameron Delport looked in good form with both the bat and the ball in the last match. Delport looks like an unlikely but differential choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for BRW vs MP, Match 16

Shreyas Movva

Cameron Delport

Mark Chapman

Jimmy Neesham

Logan van Beek

BRW vs MP Match Expert Tips

The wicket will be a balanced one. Players of all trades will have something on it. All-rounders will be good picks for the match.

BRW vs MP Dream11 Prediction, Match 16, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Azam Khan, U Khan

Batters: Cameron Delport, Mark Chapman

All-rounders: Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Logan van Beek, S Ahmadzai

Bowlers: Chris Green, Zahoor Khan, J Singh Bhuttar

BRW vs MP Dream11 Prediction, Match 16, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: Azam Khan, U Khan

Batters: Cameron Delport, Mark Chapman

All-rounders: Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Logan van Beek, S Ahmadzai

Bowlers: Chris Green, Zahoor Khan, J Singh Bhuttar