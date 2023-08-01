BRW vs SJ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Global T20 Canada match - August 1, 2023

Brampton Wolves will clash against Surrey Jaguars in the 18th match of Global T20 Canada at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario on Tuesday, August 1.

The Wolves are currently placed in the second spot on the table with three wins and one defeat after six encounters. Unfortunately, two of their matches ended without a result. After their recent game against Vancouver Knights ended in defeat, they would love to make a comeback with a win in the next match.

On the other hand, the Jaguars are in the third spot after winning two matches and losing one. They also have had two matches without a result. They started the competition with a loss but quickly bounced back with two victories.

As the excitement builds, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the BRW vs SJ Dream11 game.

#3 Iftikhar Ahmed (SJ) - 8.5 Credits

Surrey Jaguars skipper Iftikhar Ahmed has scored 93 runs in just three innings at an average of 46.50. He can be an excellent captaincy choice in the BRW vs SJ Dream11 game.

The middle-order batter needs to step up in the crucial middle and death overs to make it big for his side in order to take his side to a better position on the table.

#2 Matthew Forde (SJ) - 6 Credits

Surrey Jaguars medium pace bowler Matthew Forde is another player to watch out for from the Jaguars side. The bowler has picked seven wickets from four contests.

Forde’s bowling in the middle overs could prove crucial for the Jaguars to change the momentum, making him a decent skipper in the BRW vs SJ Dream11 game.

#1 Logan van Beek (BRW) - 8 Credits

Brampton Wolves' match-winning bowler Logan van Beek has picked 11 wickets after playing five encounters in this competition. Wolves would heavily rely on Logan to make it big in the upcoming encounter. This makes him a very promising captaincy choice in the BRW vs SJ Dream11 game.

