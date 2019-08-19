BT vs BB Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing XI Updates for Today's KPL Match- 20th August 2019

KPL 2019 Fantasy Cricket Tips and Suggestions

With double-headers scheduled on all match-days, games do come thick and fast and Ballari Tuskers will be taking on Bijapur Bulls in Match 8 of the eighth edition of the Karnataka Premier League on 20th August at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Ballari have got off to a fantastic start in this season of the KPL with two convincing performances. Youngster Devdutt Padikkal has been at the forefront with two consecutive fifties while the bowling attack led by Prasidh Krishna and Karthik CA has performed admirably.

Their opponent for this match, Bijapur didn't have a good start as the team can be said to be desperately unlucky to have lost out due to the VJD method against Bengaluru Blasters.

Squads to choose from

Ballari Tuskers: CM Gautam (C), Devdutt P, CA Karthik, Abhishek Reddy, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, Pradeep T, Abrar Kazi, KP Appanna, Mohammad N Nizar, Bhavesh Gulecha, Zeeshan A Sayyad, Ruchir Joshi, Santok Singh, Vishnu Priyan, Gaurav Dhiman, Sharath Srinivas, Suraj Reddy, Sharana Basawa.

Bijapur Bulls: Bharath Chipli (C), KC Cariappa, Suneel Raju, Prateek Jain, Bhareth NP, Naveen MG, SL Akshay, Rajoo Bhatkal, Pranav Bhatia, Shimon Luiz, BA Mohit, Chiranjeevi GS, Swapnil Yelave, Samarth Ooty, Liyan Khan, R Praveen Kumar, Suraj Kamath, Jaswath Acharya.

Playing XI Updates

Both teams might not have the need to tinker with their playing line-ups.

Ballari Tuskers: Karthik CA, Abhishek Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, CM Gautam (C & WK), Zeeshan A Sayyad, K Gowtham, A Kazi, Vishnu Priyan, Bhavesh Gulecha, KP Appanna, Prasidh Krishna.

Bijapur Bulls: MG Naveen, Bharat Chipli (C), Raju Bhatkal, G Chiranjeevi (WK), Suneel Raju, Swapnil Yelave, Bhareth NP, SL Akshay, Pranav Bhatia, KC Cariappa, Prateek Jain.

Match Details

Ballari Tuskers Vs Bijapur Bulls, Karnataka Premier League, 8th Match

20th August, 3.30 PM IST

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Pitch and Weather Report

Rain doesn't seem to be relenting and as long as that remains to be the case, high scores in the KPL will be unlikely. Even Monday's night match was intervened by heavy rain. The forecast for this afternoon match is pretty good and a full match might be possible if the ground dries up quickly.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: CM Gautam will be the lone pick from this section as he is the only safe option. He has managed to muster up 31 points so far from the two matches.

Batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, the 19-year-old Ballari batsman has been superb in both of the team's matches so far. Padikkal has been the only Ballari batsman who has been able to convert starts into fifties and his knocks have played a major role in the wins. Skipper Bharat Chipli is also a quality batsman who can come up with an important knock at any time.

Apart from these two, Abhishek Reddy and Swapnil Yellave are good options from the batting list.

All-rounders: K Gowtham is a must-have in any match that he is part of in the KPL. Even without hitting top-gear he has managed to muster up 48.5 fantasy points. To partner him from this section, the experienced Suneel Raju and Karthik CA will be good choices. Karthik CA, is, in particular, a very good option as he opens the batting and also bowls 2-3 overs regularly.

Bowlers: Predictably Prasidh Krishna will be there in the team. He has bowled with a lot of pace while also getting the ball to move around in helpful conditions in the last two matches. SL Akshay and the evergreen left-arm spinner KP Appanna will round off the Dream 11 team. Akshay bowls with a lot of vigour while Appanna is a wily customer who has represented Karnataka and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past.

Captain: Bharat Chipli will be the captain while young Padikkal will be a good option for vice-captaincy. Alternate options for captaincy are K Gowtham, Abhishek Reddy and CA Karthik.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: CM Gautam, Bharat Chipli (C), Swapnil Yellave, Abhishek Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal (VC), K Gowtham, Suneel Raju, Karthik CA, Prasidh Krishna, SL Akshay, KB Appanna.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: CM Gautam, Bharat Chipli, Abhishek Reddy (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, K Gowtham, MG Naveen, NP Bhareth, K Gowtham (C), Karthik CA, Prasidh Krishna, SL Akshay, A Kazi.