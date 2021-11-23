BT vs CB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Abu Dhabi T10 match - November 23rd, 2021

Bangla Tigers and Chennai Braves will lock horns in the 12th game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on November 23, Tuesday.

The Bangla Tigers started the tournament with two back-to-back defeats against Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bulls. However, they were quick to bounce back in style against the Northern Warriors.

The Faf du Plessis-led side has enough firepower in their armor to deal with the top sides. Interestingly, captain Faf’s form has been worrying news for the side so far.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Braves were derailed right at the start of the tournament. In their season opener, former India all-rounder and dashing batter Yusuf Pathan got injured and missed the next two encounters. It turned out to be a big blow for the side as they went on to bag a hat-trick of losses.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the BT vs CB contest.

#3 Ravi Bopara (CB)

London Spirit Men v Trent Rockets Men - The Hundred

Ravi Bopara, the England all-rounder, is known for his calculated knocks in the middle and death overs. He has scored 84 runs in three innings and is looking good to up the ante in the upcoming games.

Moreover, he is handy with the ball as well. He bowled in the first game of the season. His batting and bowling will be very useful for the Chennai Braves in advancing to the playoffs.

#2 Faf du Plessis (BT)

South Africa v England - 3rd T20 International

Faf du Plessis entered the tournament with plenty of hope after he smacked a beautiful 86-run knock in the IPL 2021 grand finale against KKR. He has failed in the T10 League so far and he needs to up the scoring rate.

He has scored just six runs with one duck in three encounters and needs a big score of fifty-plus to get that confidence. His form is crucial for the Bangla Tigers in the tournament.

#1 Bhanuka Rajapaksa (CB)

England v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Chennai Braves' opening batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa has scored more than 100 runs in three innings in the tournament. Sri Lankan dasher Rajapaksa is known for his attacking style of batting. He takes calculated risks and ensures the scoreboard keeps ticking.

