BT vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 12

Match 12 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 has Bangla Tigers (BT) taking on Chennai Braves (CB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The Bangla Tigers, after a poor start, kickstarted their campaign with a brilliant win over the Northern Warriors. With the likes of Faf du Plessis and James Faulkner adding value to their case, the Tigers will be keen to extend their winning run. They face a strong Chennai Braves side that has blown hot and cold in the in Abu Dhabi. With Dasun Shanaka and co. eager to boost their qualification chances, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Abu Dhabi.

BT vs CB Probable Playing 11 Today

BT XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Fletcher, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (c), Karim Janat, Johnson Charles (wk), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana/Mohd Amir, James Faulkner, Luke Wood and Hassan Khalid

CB XI

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Mark Deyal, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ravi Bopara, Angelo Perera, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Laxman Manjrekar, Curtis Campher, Roman Walker, Munaf Patel and Samiullah Shinwari

Match Details

BT vs CB, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 12

Date and Time: 23rd November 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

Despite this being the second game of the day at the venue, a high-scoring match is in store. Although the pacers should get the ball to move around in the powerplay overs, it should skid onto the bat fairly well under the lights. There will be some turn on offer for the spinners, who will need to be wary of the dimensions of the ground. Dew is likely to play a factor with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s BT vs CB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Andre Fletcher: Andre Fletcher is one of the most explosive batters in the league, with the West Indian being a regular in the Abu Dhabi T10 League since its inception. His ability to clear the boundary at will make him a must-have in your BT vs CB Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Hazratullah Zazai: Hazratullah Zazai, who hasn't scored too many runs in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, has also been shuffled around in the batting order. With the southpaw likely to bat at the top of the order, Zazai should score some quick runs at the top of the order for the Bangla Tigers.

All-rounder

Ravi Bopara: Ravi Bopara has been in decent touch in the Abu Dhabi T10 League with a couple of quick-fire cameos for the Chennai Braves. He was even promoted to the top of the order in the Braves' previous game and seems likely to continue to do so in this game as well, given his form.

Bowler

Roman Walker: Roman Walker's ability to pick up wickets, with back-of-a-length and slower deliveries serving him well in the T10 league. With Walker likely to bowl in the death overs as well, he should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in BT vs CB Dream11 prediction team

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (CB) - 199 points

James Faulkner (BT) - 173 points

Ravi Bopara (CB) - 147 points

Important stats for BT vs CB Dream11 prediction team

James Faulkner - 4 wickets in 3 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 12.50

Ravi Bopara - 84 runs in 3 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 42.00

Will Jacks - 64 runs in 3 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 32.00

BT vs CB Dream11 Prediction Today (Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021)

BT vs CB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Fletcher, B Rajapaksa, A Perera, H Zazai, F du Plessis, R Bopara, L Wood, D Shanaka, J Faulkner, R Walker and D Lakshan

Captain: Andre Fletcher. Vice-captain: Luke Wood

BT vs CB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Fletcher, B Rajapaksa, B Howell, W Jacks, F du Plessis, R Bopara, L Wood, D Shanaka, J Faulkner, R Walker and D Lakshan

Captain: Andre Fletcher. Vice-captain: Ravi Bopara

