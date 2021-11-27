BT vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 20

Match 20 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 has Bangla Tigers (BT) taking on the Chennai Braves (CB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

After a slow start to their Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 campaign, the Bangla Tigers have hit back with four consecutive wins. They are within touching distance of the top spot and will be keen to extend their winning streak to five games today. However, they face a wounded Chennai Braves side who are yet to win a game in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The lack of experience and firepower has cost them, but they should still fancy their chances against the Tigers in what should be a cracking contest on Saturday.

BT vs CB Probable Playing 11 Today

BT XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Fletcher, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (c), Karim Janat, Johnson Charles (wk), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana/Mohd Amir, James Faulkner, Luke Wood and Vishnu Sukumaran

CB XI

Mohd Shahzad (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ravi Bopara, Mark Deyal, Tion Webster, Khalid Shah, Curtis Campher, Roman Walker and Nuwan Pradeep

Match Details

BT vs CB, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 19

Date and Time: 27th November 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, a high-scoring contest is expected at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. There isn't much help on offer for the bowlers, who will need to be spot on with their lines and lengths. The batters should enjoy the conditions and look to attack from ball one. Wickets in hand will be key, with dew also likely to play a part in the game. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 120 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s BT vs CB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohd Shahzad: Mohammad Shahzad hasn't lived up to expectations in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 with low returns so far. The Afghan opener is an explosive batter who can score quick runs regardless of the bowling attack. He could be a handy addition to your BT vs CB Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Hazratullah Zazai: Hazratullah Zazai, unlike Shahzad, has already shown what he is capable of doing with a couple of explosive knocks at the top of the order. Zazai's form should hold him in good stead and give him the nod in your BT vs CB Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Dasun Shanaka: Dasun Shanaka is yet to come good for the Chennai Braves with his big-hitting prowess being well-documented. His medium pace should also come into play in the middle overs, making him a must-have in your BT vs CB Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

James Faulkner: James Faulkner has been the Bangla Tigers' best bowler in this competition, with his left-arm angle and variations serving him well. His form makes him a good addition to any team and should pick up a few wickets in this game as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in BT vs CB Dream11 prediction team

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (CB) - 314 points

James Faulkner (BT) - 305 points

Benny Howell (BT) - 359 points

Important stats for BT vs CB Dream11 prediction team

James Faulkner - 8 wickets in 6 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches

Bhanuka Rajapaksa - 162 runs in 5 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 40.50

Will Jacks - 149 runs in 6 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 49.67

BT vs CB Dream11 Prediction Today (Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021)

BT vs CB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohd Shahzad, Hazratullah Zazai, Mark Deyal, Will Jacks, Benny Howell, Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka, James Faulkner, Luke Wood and Roman Walker

Captain: Mohd Shahzad. Vice-captain: Hazratullah Zazai

BT vs CB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Johnson Charles, Mohd Shahzad, Hazratullah Zazai, Mark Deyal, Will Jacks, Benny Howell, Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka, James Faulkner, Mohd Amir and Roman Walker

Captain: Hazratullah Zazai. Vice-captain: Ravi Bopara

Edited by Samya Majumdar