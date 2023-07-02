BT vs CSG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – July 2, 2023

The stage is set for an exciting encounter between the Ba11sy Trichy and the Chepauk Super Gillies in the 25th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023. Tirunelveli is all set to host the clash at the Indian Cement Company Ground on Sunday, July 2.

Trichy find themselves at the bottom of the points table, having lost all five of their matches so far. Their lack of consistency has been a major concern, and they will be eager to turn their fortunes around with a much-needed victory.

On the other hand, the Chepauk Super Gillies haven't been at their best either, currently sitting at the fifth spot in the standings. With only two wins from six matches, they too have struggled with inconsistency. Furthermore, they have suffered defeats in their past four games, making a win in this encounter crucial to get their campaign back on track.

The captaincy picks become crucial for BT vs CSG Dream11 team in such a critical match. Here are three players who could make a significant impact and be ideal choices as captaincy picks for the BT vs CSG Dream11 team.

#3 Baba Aparajith (CSG) - 9 Credits

Baba Aparajith receiving an award (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

Aparajith has been in impressive form with the bat, amassing 273 runs in six matches. He has already scored two half-centuries against Dindigul and Nellai. Moreover, he has also contributed with his off-spin, picking up six wickets.

With his experience and ability to perform in both departments, Aparajith is a strong captaincy pick for the BT vs CSG Dream11 team.

#2 Rahil Shah (CSG) - 8.5 Credits

Rahil Shah has been a standout performer with the ball for the Chepauk Super Gillies. As an experienced campaigner, he can be a valuable captaincy pick for the BT vs CSG Dream11 team.

He has displayed his effectiveness as a left-arm orthodox spinner with eight wickets in six matches. His match-winning figures of two wickets for just 18 runs against Tiruppur highlight his ability to make a significant impact.

#1 K Easwaran (BT) - 8 Credits

While Trichy has struggled in the tournament, K Easwaran has shown promising performances in the last three matches. The young player has showcased his skills as a bowler, picking up four wickets.

Notably, he recorded figures of two wickets for 24 runs against Madurai and two wickets for 22 runs against Salem. With an impressive economy rate of 5.75, Easwaran is a player to watch out for and a viable captaincy pick for the BT vs CSG Dream11 team.

Poll : Which of these players will fetch more points today? K Easwaran Baba Aparajith 0 votes