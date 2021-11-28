BT vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 24

Match 24 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 has Bangla Tigers (BT) taking on the Delhi Bulls (DB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The Bangla Tigers have won five straight games after a slow start to their T10 campaign. The likes of Hazratullah Zazai and Luke Wood have been sensational in the last few matches with the Tigers coming up trumps against both the Deccan Gladiators and Team Abu Dhabi. They now face a strong Delhi Bulls side who come into the game on the back of a loss at the hands of the Gladiators. The Bulls will be keen to bounce back into winning ways at the expense of the Tigers, who will start the game as the favorites.

BT vs DB Probable Playing 11 Today

BT XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (c), Karim Janat, Johnson Charles (wk), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, Luke Fletcher, Qais Ahmad, Luke Wood and Vishnu Sukumaran

DB XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Luke Wright, Dominic Drakes, Eoin Morgan, Mohd Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo (c), Romario Shepherd, Adil Rashid, Fazal Haque, Shiraz Ahmed and Akeal Hosein

Match Details

BT vs DB, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 24

Date and Time: 28th November 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium with little help on offer for the pacers as well. The batters will look to attack the bowling from ball one with the ball likely to skid onto the bat. There is some turn on offer for the spinners as well, which should make for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 120 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s BT vs DB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been the Delhi Bulls' star batter with his explosive batting prowess. Gurbaz's ability to take on both spinners and pacers should hold him in good stead and make him a must-have in your BT vs DB Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Hazratullah Zazai: Hazratullah Zazai has been the talk of the town in recent matches with the southpaw already accounting for 215 runs in seven T10 matches. His form is undeniable and should make him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Romario Shepherd: Romario Shepherd has shown flashes of his all-round ability for the Delhi Bulls. Apart from his pinch-hitting ability with the bat, Shepherd has done well with the ball as well and should be a good addition to your BT vs DB Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Luke Wood: Luke Wood's pace and subtle variations have played a big role in the Bangla Tigers' run in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Wood is also capable of putting the long handle to good use, making him a fine addition to your BT vs DB Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in BT vs DB Dream11 prediction team

Hazratullah Zazai (BT) - 376 points

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (DB) - 303 points

Benny Howell (BT) - 367 points

Important stats for BT vs DB Dream11 prediction team

James Faulkner - 8 wickets in 6 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 13.25

Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 164 runs in 6 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 27.33

Will Jacks - 156 runs in 7 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 52.00

BT vs DB Dream11 Prediction Today (Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021)

BT vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Charles, R Gurbaz, H Zazai, W Jacks, E Morgan, B Howell, R Shepherd, A Rashid, L Wood, Q Ahmad and F Haq

Captain: H Zazai. Vice-captain: R Gurbaz

BT vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Charles, R Gurbaz, H Zazai, W Jacks, L Wright, B Howell, R Shepherd, A Rashid, L Wood, F du Plessis and F Haq

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: R Gurbaz. Vice-captain: W Jacks

Edited by Samya Majumdar