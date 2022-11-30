BT vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 21

Bengal Tigers will take on Deccan Gladiators in the 21st match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 30. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BT vs DG Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Bengal Tigers have won two out of their five matches and are sixth in the points table. They won their last match against DB by 12 runs.

Deccan Gladiators, on the other hand, have won three out of their five matches and are placed at the top of the points table. They lost their last match against TCB by six wickets.

BT vs DG Match Details

The 21st match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will be played on November 30 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match is set to take place at 7:45 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BT vs DG, Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 21

Date and Time: 30 November, 2022, 7:45 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

BT vs DG Pitch Report

The track at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Last four out of five matches here have been won by the team batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 105

Average second innings score: 100

BT vs DG Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Bengal Tigers: W-L-L-L-W

Deccan Gladiators: L-W-L-W-W

BT vs DG probable playing 11s for today’s match

BT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BT Probable Playing 11

Shakib Al Hasan(C), Evin Lewis, C Munro, Hazratullah Zazai, Joe Clarke, Benny Howell, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Amir, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed.

DG Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

DG Probable Playing 11

Nicholas Pooran(C), AD Russell, T Kohler-Cadmore, D Wiese, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Josh Little, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Suresh Raina, Tom Helm.

BT vs DG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Nicholas Pooran (5 matches, 199 runs, Strike Rate: 226.14)

Pooran is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the top order. He has scored 199 runs at a strike rate of 226.14 in five games.

Top Batter pick

Jason Roy (4 matches, 84 runs, Strike Rate: 147.37)

Jason has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, scoring 84 runs at a strike rate of 147.37 in four matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Andre Russell (4 matches, 17 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 113.33, Economy Rate: 14.40)

Russell has picked up one wicket while scoring 17 runs in four matches. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Tom Helm (5 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.68)

Helm has looked promising with the ball and has fetched five wickets in five matches so far. He will be given the responsibility of hunting a few crucial scalps here.

BT vs DG match captain and vice-captain choices

Andre Russell

Russell's ability to contribute points from both ends makes him a reliable multiplier choice. He has picked up one wicket while scoring 17 runs in four matches.

Jason Roy

Jason has been in splendid form with the bat and has a knack for racking up big scores. He has scored 84 runs at a strike rate of 147.37 in four matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BT vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Nicholas Pooran- 199 runs in 5 matches

Tom Kohler-Cadmore - 167 runs in 5 matches

Iftikhar Ahmed- 135 runs in 3 matches

Tom Helm- 5 wickets in 5 matches

Shakib Al Hasan- 29 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches

BT vs DG match expert tips

Nicholas Pooran could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he is someone who can go big with the bat at the top of the order.

BT vs DG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 21, Head to Head League

BT vs DG Dream11 Prediction - Abu Dhabi T10 League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Joe Clarke

Batters: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jason Roy, Hazratullah Zazai

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Amir, Tom Helm.

BT vs DG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 21, Grand League

BT vs DG Dream11 Prediction - Abu Dhabi T10 League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Evin Lewis, Jason Roy, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, David Wiese

Bowlers: Benny Howell, Josh Little, Mohammad Amir.

