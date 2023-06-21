BT vs LKK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – June 21, 2023

In the 12th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023, Ba11sy Trichy are set to take on the Lyca Kovai Kings at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul. This encounter promises to be an exciting clash between two teams aiming for victory to solidify their position in the tournament.

Starting with Ba11sy Trichy, they currently find themselves in the seventh spot and have endured a tough start to the tournament, losing their first two games against the Dindigul Dragons and Salem Spartans. However, they are a team with immense potential and will be eager to make a strong comeback. They possess a talented squad that is capable of turning their fortunes around.

On the other hand, the Lyca Kovai Kings are positioned in the second spot in the standings. They have won two out of their three matches so far, enjoying a good start to the tournament. Their recent victory over the strong Chepauk Super Gillies in the previous game has provided them with the much-needed momentum and confidence to tackle any challenge that comes their way.

When it comes to selecting the captaincy picks for the BT vs LKK Dream11 team, three players stand out based on their recent performances and overall impact on the game. On that note, let’s take a look who are these three players who will have a major impact on your BT vs LKK Dream11 team.

#3 M Shahrukh Khan (LKK) - 9 credits

(Image Courtesy: TNPL Media)

Shahrukh Khan has been in impressive form for the Lyca Kovai Kings. He has already scored 42 runs in two outings for his team and is not only their captain but also a strong finisher.

With five wickets under his belt in just three matches, he has showcased his ability to contribute effectively in both the batting and bowling departments. As an experienced campaigner, Shahrukh is a top captaincy pick for BT vs LKK Dream11 team.

#2 Sai Sudharsan (LKK) - 9 credits

Sai Sudharsan is a solid player who has been a consistent performer for the Kovai franchise. He had great IPL exposure and performed well there for Gujarat Titans. Sudharsan has scored three consecutive fifties in the tournament so far, with an impressive average of around 80.

His best innings so far was against the Nellai Royal Kings, where he scored a magnificent 90 off just 52 balls. He is certainly a player to watch out for and a must-captaincy option for BT vs LKK Dream11 team.

#1 Ganga Sridhar Raju (BT) - 8.5 credits

Ganga Sridhar Raju has been a key player for Ba11sy Trichy with his consistent performances at the top of the order. In the two outings so far, he has scored 54 runs, showcasing his ability as an experienced and strong opener.

Last season, Raju had an excellent run, with the bat accumulating 230 runs in 10 matches. With such a track record, he is expected to provide stability to the Trichy team and make a significant impact as a captain in your BT vs LKK Dream11 team.

