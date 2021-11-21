BT vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 8

Bangla Tigers (BT) will take on Northern Warriors (NW) in the eighth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Bengal Tigers have struggled so far in the tournament, losing both their matches. They haven't been able to deliver as a unit. The Northern Warriors, meanwhile, are also in the same boat, having lost both their matches.

The Warriors are looking for their first win of the season, and they'll need a collective effort to achieve that.

BT vs NW Probable Playing XIs

Bangla Tigers

Andre Fletcher (WK), Faf du Plessis (C), Johnson Charles, Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Benny Howell, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmed, Sabir Rao.

Northern Warriors

Kennar Lewis (WK), Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell (C), Ross Whiteley, Chris Jordan, Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Josh Little, Imran Tahir, Rayad Emrit.

Match Details

Match: Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors, Abu Dhabi T10.

Date and Time: 21st November; 9.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium offers assistance to both bowlers and batters. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, making it easier for the batters to execute their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers can take advantage of the large dimensions of the ground.

Today's BT vs NW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Andre Fletcher: Fletcher is a powerful opening wicketkeeper batter who can take the game away in the first few overs. He could prove to be a wise pick in this game.

Batters

Rovman Powell: Powell has been a reliable batter for the Warriors. He has already scored 80 runs in two games, and could be a key pick in this game.

Hazratullah Zazai: Zazai has not been up to the mark with the bat so far. However, he is a capable and explosive batter who is expected to deliver in this game.

All-rounders

Isuru Udana: Udana is a great asset in the shorter formats of the game. He can score quick runs at the death as well as grab key wickets.

Samit Patel: Patel is an excellent all-rounder who has plenty of experience in this format. He can provide crucial breakthroughs as well as score handy runs.

Bowlers

James Faulkner: Faulkner's performance in the previous game was great, as he took two wickets and also scored valuable runs down the order.

Rayad Emrit: Emrit is a dependable bowler for the Warriors. He was impressive in his previous match, taking two wickets. He can deceive batters with his variations, and can take crucial wickets too.

Five best players to pick in BT vs NW Dream11 prediction team

Rovman Powell: 134 points.

James Faulkner: 134 points.

Isuru Udana: 96 points.

Kennar Lewis: 83 points.

Benny Howell: 73 points.

Key stats for BT vs NW Dream11 prediction team

Rovman Powell: 2 matches, 80 runs.

James Faulkner: 2 matches, 3 wickets.

Isuru Udana: 2 matches, 36 runs, 1 wicket.

Kennar Lewis: 2 matches, 37 runs.

Benny Howell: 2 matches, 18 runs, 1 wicket.

BT vs NW Dream11 Prediction Today

BT vs NW Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Rovman Powell, Hazratullah Zazai, Isuru Udana, Samit Patel, James Faulkner, Rayad Emrit, Kennar Lewis, Benny Howell, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir.

Captain: Rovman Powell. Vice-Captain: Isuru Udana.

BT vs NW Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andre Fletcher, Rovman Powell, Hazratullah Zazai, Isuru Udana, Samit Patel, James Faulkner, Rayad Emrit, Kennar Lewis, Benny Howell, Abhimanyu Mithun, Joshua Little.

Captain: Hazratullah Zazai. Vice Captain: Samit Patel.

