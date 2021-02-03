BT vs QAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Abu Dhabi T10 Match 19 – Feb 03, 2021

Match No. 19 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will see the Bangla Tigers squaring off against Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The Qalandars are on an unbeaten run, having won all their four games. In contrast, the Bangla Tigers have won two and lost two matches.

With two games remaining for both the sides, they will aim to win both and qualify for the next round. The Qalandars are in a comfortable position to make it to the qualifiers. The Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, cannot afford any lapse if they want to progress.

Squads to choose from

Bangla Tigers: Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher(c), Chirag Suri, Tom Moores, Afif Hossain, Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adam Hose, Mohammad Irfan, David Wiese, Isuru Udana, Rameez Shahzad, Mahedi Hasan, Aryan Lakra, Noor Ahmad

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar(c), Ben Dunk, Asif Ali, Shahid Afridi, Danyal Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sohail Tanvir, Sultan Ahmed, Umaid Asif, Samit Patel, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Khan, Mohammad Taha, Philip Salt, Maaz Khan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Khurshid Anwar

Predicted Playing XIs

Bangla Tigers: Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher (C), Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri, Tom Moores, Adam Hose, Karim Janat, George Garton, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Qais Ahmad, and Mohammad Irfan

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (C), Asif Ali, Ben Dunk, Shahid Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Sultan Ahmed, Danyal Ahmed

Match Details

Match: Bangla Tigers vs Qalandars

Date: February 3rd, 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game awaits with there being no respite for the bowlers. Any captain winning the toss will prefer to bat first and set a huge score before going out to defend the total.

Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions for BT vs QAL

BT vs QAL Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Johnson Charles, Tom Moores, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Chirag Suri, Karim Janat, Chris Jordan, Sultan Ahmed, Sohail Tanvir, Afif Hossain

Captain: Tom Banton Vice-Captain: Chris Jordan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Johnson Charles, Ben Dunk, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Chirag Suri, Shahid Afridi, Chris Jordan, Sultan Ahmed, Sohail Tanvir, Mujeeb-ur-Rahmaan

Captain: Sharjeel Khan Vice-Captain: Shahid Afridi