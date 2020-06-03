BTC v ECC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Finnish T20 League Match - June 3rd, 2020

Finnish Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy

The Finnish Premier League 2020 T20 competition will continue with the third match of the tournament set to be played today between the Bengal Tigers CC and Empires CC.

The Tigers will be playing their first edition of the competition, while the Empires CC are the runners-up from last year's tournament. With a fresh start beckoning, an exciting encounter is on the cards.

Also read: Finnish Premier League T20: Full schedule, match timings, venue and live streaming details

Squads to choose from

Bengal Tigers CC

M Imrul Abedin, M Islam, M Amin, H-Al Amin, N Akhand, N Huda, S Alam, B Khan, MJK Sohag, T Saha, M Arshed.

ECC

U Nandini, B Panda, J Scamans, Z Ijaz,m R Savage, H Kumar, C Sekhar, M Imran, V Padhaal, H Hytti, R Muhammad, MB Tambe, A Sher, R Sathyanarayana, T Yousaf, V Verma, SG Srinivasan, J Hadley, ST Qureshi, A Ghaffar, K Bhatnagar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengal Tigers CC

GA Butt, KR Mangal, S Mehta, F Nellancheri, A Pushtay, M Arumili, M Chauhan, Z Kamal, AK Arjunan, A Syed, VR Yellapragada.

ECC

V Padhaal, AB Ghafar, J Scamans, R Savage, M Tambe, A Sher, R Muhammad, ST Qureshi, R Sathyanarayana, SG Srinivasan.

Match Details

Match: Bengal Tigers CC v Empires CC

Date: June 3, 2020 at 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

Pacers have enjoyed the swing on offer with the new ball, a major trend in this tournament so far. Spinners have had no assistance from the surface, and with the outfield slowing down the ball, batsmen have had to bring power hitting into the equation.

Finnish League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BTC v ECC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Imrul Abedin, J Scamans, M Amin, M Imran, V Padhaal, R Muhammad, M Balasaheb, R Sathyanarayana, M Arshed, M Rony, S Gowri Srinivasan.

Captain - R Sathyanarayana, Vice-captain - V Padhaal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Scamans, M Islam, M AMin, Z Ijaz, V Padhaal, N Huda, B Khan, R Sathyanarayana, T Saha, M Arshed, S Gowri Srinivasan.

Captain - N Huda, Vice-captain - B Khan

All matches of the Finnish Premier League T20 will be streamed live on the Fancode app.