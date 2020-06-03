BTC v ECC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Finnish T20 League Match - June 3rd, 2020
- Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for BTC v ECC match of Finnish T20 League.
- Bengal Tigers CC face off against the Empires CC in Match 3 of the Finnish Premier League T20 2020.
The Finnish Premier League 2020 T20 competition will continue with the third match of the tournament set to be played today between the Bengal Tigers CC and Empires CC.
The Tigers will be playing their first edition of the competition, while the Empires CC are the runners-up from last year's tournament. With a fresh start beckoning, an exciting encounter is on the cards.
Squads to choose from
Bengal Tigers CC
M Imrul Abedin, M Islam, M Amin, H-Al Amin, N Akhand, N Huda, S Alam, B Khan, MJK Sohag, T Saha, M Arshed.
ECC
U Nandini, B Panda, J Scamans, Z Ijaz,m R Savage, H Kumar, C Sekhar, M Imran, V Padhaal, H Hytti, R Muhammad, MB Tambe, A Sher, R Sathyanarayana, T Yousaf, V Verma, SG Srinivasan, J Hadley, ST Qureshi, A Ghaffar, K Bhatnagar.
Predicted Playing XIs
Bengal Tigers CC
GA Butt, KR Mangal, S Mehta, F Nellancheri, A Pushtay, M Arumili, M Chauhan, Z Kamal, AK Arjunan, A Syed, VR Yellapragada.
ECC
V Padhaal, AB Ghafar, J Scamans, R Savage, M Tambe, A Sher, R Muhammad, ST Qureshi, R Sathyanarayana, SG Srinivasan.
Match Details
Match: Bengal Tigers CC v Empires CC
Date: June 3, 2020 at 8.30 PM IST
Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground
Pitch Report
Pacers have enjoyed the swing on offer with the new ball, a major trend in this tournament so far. Spinners have had no assistance from the surface, and with the outfield slowing down the ball, batsmen have had to bring power hitting into the equation.
Finnish League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Imrul Abedin, J Scamans, M Amin, M Imran, V Padhaal, R Muhammad, M Balasaheb, R Sathyanarayana, M Arshed, M Rony, S Gowri Srinivasan.
Captain - R Sathyanarayana, Vice-captain - V Padhaal
Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Scamans, M Islam, M AMin, Z Ijaz, V Padhaal, N Huda, B Khan, R Sathyanarayana, T Saha, M Arshed, S Gowri Srinivasan.
Captain - N Huda, Vice-captain - B Khan
All matches of the Finnish Premier League T20 will be streamed live on the Fancode app.