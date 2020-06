Finnish Premier League T20: Full schedule, match timings, venue and live streaming details

Finnish Premier League T20 [PC: Twitter]

Cricket is all set to resume post the lockdown in Finland with the Finnish Premier League T20 competition, an eight-team competition that will commence on June 1, 2020.

The Kerava National Cricket Ground in Finland will be hosting all the matches of the Finnish Premier League T20. The competition will have 14 round-robin stage rounds, an eliminator, two semifinals and a grand final.

The competition will begin on June 1 with the first match between defending champions Helsinki Cricket club and Vantaa CC and will culminate with the summit clash on August 30, 2020.

The eight teams participating in the Finnish Premier League T20 are Bengal Tigers CC [BTCC Thundercats], Empire CC [Empire Lions], FPC Finnish Pakistani Club [FPC T20 2020], Greater Helsinki CC [Greater Helsinki Markhors], Gym Helsinki Gymkhana [HGCC T20A 2020], Helsinki Cricket Club [HCC T20A 2020], SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti [SKK Rapids], and Vantaa CC, VCC T20A 2020.

Here is the schedule for the full tournament.

Round 1 (June 1 - June 8)

June 1 [8.30 PM] - HCC T20A 2020 v VCC T20A 2020

June 3 [8.30 PM] - BTCC Thundercats v Empire Lions

June 6 [4.30 PM] - Greater Helsinki Markhors v SKK Rapids

June 8 [8.30 PM] - HGCC T20A 2020 v FPC T20 2020

Round 2 (June 2 - June 10)

June 2 [8.30 PM] - SKK Rapids v HGCC T20A 2020

June 6 [1.00 PM] - HCC T20A 2020 v BTCC Thundercats

June 9 [8.30 PM] - Empire Lions v Greater Helsinki Markhors

June 10 [8.00 PM] - FPC T20 2020 v VCC T20A 2020

Round 3 (June 10 - June 15)

June 10 [8.30 PM] - BTCC Thundercats v HGCC T20A 2020

June 13 [1.00 PM] - HCC T20A 2020 v Greater Helsinki Markhors

June 13 [4.30 PM] - SKK Rapids v FPC T20 2020

June 15 [8.30 PM] - Empire Lions v VCC T20A 2020

Round 4 (June 16 - June 22)

June 16 [8.30 PM] - BTCC Thundercats v FPC T20A 2020

June 17 [8.00 PM] - Greater Helsinki Markhors v VCC T20A 2020

June 17 [8.30 PM] - HCC T20A 2020 v HGCC T20A 2020

June 22 [8.30 PM] - Empire Lions v SKK Rapids

Round 5 (June 23 - June 26)

June 23 [8.30 PM] - HGCC T20A 2020 v Greater Helsinki Markhors

June 24 [8.00 PM] - VCC T20A 2020 v BTCC Thundercats

June 24 [8.30 PM] - FPC T20 2020 v Empire Lions

June 26 [8.30 PM] - HCC T20A 2020 v SKK Rapids

Round 6 (June 29 - July 1)

June 29 [8.30 PM] - VCC T20A 2020 v SKK Rapids

June 30 [8.00 PM] - HCC T20A 2020 v FPC T20 2020

July 1 [7.00 PM] - Greater Helsinki Markhors v BTCC Thundercats

July 1 [8.30 PM] - HGCC T20A 2020 v Empire Lions.

Round 7 (July 4 - July 7)

July 4 [1.00 PM] - HCC T20A 2020 v Empire Lions

July 4 [4.30 PM] - SKK Rapids v BTCC Thundercats

July 6 [8.30 PM] - FPC T20 2020 v Greater Helsinki Markhors

July 7 [8.30 PM] - VCC T20A 2020 v HGCC T20A 2020

Round 8 (July 8 - July 11)

July 8 [8.30 PM] - Empire Lions v BTCC Thundercats

July 10 [8.30 PM] - VCC T20A 2020 v HCC T20A 2020

July 11 [1.00 PM] - SKK Rapids v Greater Helsinki Markhors

July 11 [4.30 PM] - FPC T20 2020 v HGCC T20A 2020

Round 9 (July 13 - July 15)

July 13 [8.30 PM] - BTCC Thundercats v SKK Rapids

July 14 [8.30 PM] - Empire Lions v HCC T20A 2020

July 15 [8.00 PM] - HGCC T20A 2020 v VCC T20A 2020

July 15 [8.30 PM] - Greater Helsinki Markhors v FPC T20 2020

Round 10 (July 18 - July 22)

July 18 [1.00 PM] - FPC T20 2020 v HCC T20A 2020

July 21 [8.30 PM] - Empire Lions v HGCC T20A 2020

July 22 [8.00 PM] - SKK Rapids v VCC T20A 2020

July 22 [8.30 PM] - BTCC Thundercats v Greater Helsinki Markhors

Round 11 (July 27 - July 29)

July 27 [8.30 PM] - Greater Helsinki Markhors v HCC T20A 2020

July 28 [8.30 PM] - HGCC T20A 2020 v BTCC Thundercats

July 29 [8.00 PM] - VCC T20A 2020 v Empire Lions

July 29 [8.30 PM] - FPC T20 2020 v SKK Rapids

Round 12 (July 31 - August 2)

July 31 [8.30 PM] - SKK Rapids v Empire Lions

August 1 [1.00 PM] - VCC T20A 2020 v Greater Helsinki Markhors

August 2 [1.00 PM] - HGCC T20A 2020 v HCC T20A 2020

August 2 [4.30 PM] - FPC T20 2020 v BTCC Thundercats

Round 13 (August 3 - August 5)

August 3 [8.00 PM] - VCC T20A 2020 v FPC T20 2020

August 4 [8.00 PM] - Greater Helsinki Markhors v Empire Lions

August 5 [8.00 PM] - HGCC T20A 2020 v SKK Rapids

August 5 [8.00 PM] - BTCC Thundercats v HCC T20A 2020

Round 14 (August 11 - August 14)

August 11 [8.00 PM] - SKK Rapids v HCC T20A 2020

August 12 [8.00 PM] - BTCC Thundercats v VCC T20A 2020

August 12 [8.00 PM] - Empire Lions v FPC T20 2020

August 14 [8.00 PM] - Greater Helsinki Markhors v HgCC T20A 2020

Round 15 (Eliminator)

August 19 [8.00 PM] - TBC v TBC

Round 16 (Qualifier 1)

August 22 [5.30 PM] - TBC v TBC

Round 17 (Qualifier 2)

August 23 [5.30 PM] - TBC v TBC

Round 18 (Final)

August 30 [5.30 PM] - Qualifier 1 winner v Qualifier 2 winner

Finnish Premier League T20 live streaming details

The Finnish Premier League T20 competition will be streamed live on the Fancode App.