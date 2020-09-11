Bulgaria T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 10 (Updated)

The Bulgaria T10 League 2020 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned today. The two semi-finals will be played on September 11, followed by the 3rd place playoff match and the all-important final.

Indo-Bulgarian CC and Medical University Sofia have finished as the top two teams in the points table of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020 after the conclusion of the group stage matches. Both the teams have 12 points to their name, with the former placed atop the points table due to their much superior net run rate.

Indo-Bulgarian CC and Medical University Sofia registered wins in six of the eight matches each of the two teams played in the league phase. While the two teams shared the couple of encounters between them, the former's other reversal came against Indian Tuskers with the latter losing a match against MU Dons.

MU Dons occupy the third spot in the points table of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020 with 10 points in their bag. They emerged victorious in five matches, losing both their encounters against Indo-Bulgarian CC and a match against Medical University Sofia.

Indian Tuskers, with 4 points from their eight matches, are the other team to have made it through to the knockout stage. They registered a win each against Indo-Bulgarian CC and Barbarian CC, with the victory against the table-toppers coming via the Golden Ball.

Barbarian CC are the only team to be eliminated from the Bulgaria T10 League 2020. They finished with 2 points in their kitty, courtesy a solitary win that they registered against Indian Tuskers.

Indo-Bulgarian CC will be crossing swords against Indian Tuskers in the first semi-final, followed by the other penultimate round match between Medical University Sofia and MU Dons. The losing semi-finalists will face off in the 3rd place playoff match, with the winners of the penultimate round matches playing the title decider.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the conclusion of the group stage matches in the Bulgaria T10 League 2020 -

Bulgaria T10 League Points Table

Bulgaria T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Bulgaria T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Bakhtiar Tahiri of Indo-Bulgarian CC is the highest run-scorer after the conclusion of the group matches in the Bulgaria T10 League 2020. He has smashed 492 runs in the eight matches he has played with a 99-run knock as his top score. Tahiri has an exceptional strike rate of 219.64 and has clubbed 42 fours and 39 sixes, the most by any batsman.

Saim Hussain of MU Dons occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters. He has amassed 328 runs with his unbeaten 102 being the only century of the tournament to date. Hussain also has an excellent strike rate of 207.59 and has struck 51 fours and 9 maximums.

Kiran Dasan, another batsman from MU Dons, is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020. He has scored 321 runs in the eight matches he has played with an unbeaten 75-run inning as his highest score. Dasan has scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 173.51, courtesy 38 fours and 7 hits over the ropes.

With Bakhtiar Tahiri having built a huge lead at the top of the highest run-scorers list of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020, it might be difficult for any of the other batsmen to go past him with just two innings left to be played.

Most Wickets

Bulgaria T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Asad Ali Rehemtulla of MU Dons and Albin Jacob of Medical University Sofia have emerged as the highest wicket-takers of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020 before the knockout stage encounters. Both of them have taken 9 wickets each, with the former occupying the top spot on the list due to his better strike rate of 8.66.

Rehemtulla has a spell of 3/16 as his best bowling effort and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.92. Jacob's spell of 4/11 is the best bowling figures of the tournament so far but he has been a little expensive, having conceded 9.51 runs per over.

Prakash Mishra of Indo-Bulgarian CC is the third most successful bowler of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020. He has 8 scalps to his name. Mishra has a best bowling effort of 2/4 and also has a decent economy rate of 8.83.

With all the bowlers from the four semi-finalists getting to play two matches each today, any of them could emerge as the highest wicket-taker of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020.