Bulgaria T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 7 (Updated)

The Bulgaria T10 League 2020 had its first day of action on September 7, with four of the five teams displaying their wares. Another five group stage matches are scheduled to be played on September 8.

Indo-Bulgarian CC and MU Dons occupy the top two spots in the points table of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020 with 4 points each. The former are placed higher due to their superior net run rate of +4.015.

While Indo-Bulgarian CC got the better of MU Dons and Medical University Sofia, MU Dons prevailed over Barbarian CC and Medical University Sofia apart from their loss against the table-toppers.

Medical University Sofia is the other team to have won a match on the opening day of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020. They emerged victorious against Barbarian CC, but were on the receiving end against Indo-Bulgarian CC and MU Dons to be placed third on the points table with 2 points in their bag.

Indian Tuskers, who did not have a match on September 7, would be beginning their campaign in the tournament with the first encounter on Day 2 against MU Dons.

Barbarian CC are yet to register a win in the tournament, having lost both their matches on Day 1 to be without a point so far. The suffered heavy defeats against MU Dons and Medical University Sofia, and are placed last in the points table of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020.

With each team facing the others twice and with only one team supposed to be eliminated before the knockout stage, there is still a long way to go before the four semi-finalists are identified.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the first day of matches in the Bulgaria T10 League 2020 -

Bulgaria T10 League Points Table

Bulgaria T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Bulgaria T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Kiran Dasan of MU Dons is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Bulgaria T10 League 2020. He has scored 114 runs in the three matches he has played with an unbeaten 75-run inning as his top score. Dasan has scored these runs at a decent strike rate of 156.16 and has struck 11 fours and 3 maximums.

Bakhtiar Tahiri of Indo-Bulgarian CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 104 runs to his name. These runs have come in just the two matches he has played with his unbeaten 76-run knock being the highest individual score of the tournament so far. Tahiri has an excellent strike rate of 212.24 and has smashed 7 fours and 10 sixes, the most by any batsman to date.

Bipin Gattapur of Medical University Sofia is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020. He has scored 71 runs in three matches with an unbeaten 46 as his highest score. Gattapur has an acceptable strike rate of 151.06 and has struck 11 fours but no hits over the ropes.

With plenty of matches to come, we are likely to see a lot of upheavals in the highest run-scorers list of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Bulgaria T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Karthik Sreekumar, Asad Ali Rehemtulla and Albin Jacob, with 4 wickets each, emerged as the highest wicket-takers on Day 1 of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020. Sreekumar occupies the top spot on the list due to his superior combination of strike rate and average compared to the other two bowlers.

Karthik Sreekumar of MU Dons has a best bowling effort of 2/13 and has been quite economical, having conceded just 6.75 runs per over. Asad Ali Rehemtulla, another bowler from MU Dons, has 2/10 as his best figures and a decent economy rate of 7.00 as well.

Albin Jacob of Medical University Sofia has the best bowling performance of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020 so far, a spell of 2/9. But he has been slightly on the expensive side, with an economy rate of 8.80.

Just like the top run-getters list, a lot of changes are expected in the highest wicket-takers chart of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020 with a significant number of matches yet to be played.