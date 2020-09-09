Bulgaria T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 8 (Updated)

The Bulgaria T10 League 2020 is at the halfway point of the group stage action. All the teams would be fighting it out over the next two days to seal the four semi-final spots.

Indo-Bulgarian CC, MU Dons and Medical University Sofia occupy the top three spots in the points table of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020 with 6 points each. Indo-Bulgarian CC are placed higher than the other two teams due to their superior net run rate of +2.254.

The table-toppers have also played one match fewer than the second and third-placed teams. They have won three of their four matches, with their only loss coming against Medical University Sofia.

MU Dons and Medical University Sofia have both won three of the five matches they have played so far in the Bulgaria T10 League 2020. While the former's two defeats have come against the table-toppers, the latter has lost one match each against MU Dons and Indo-Bulgarian CC.

Indian Tuskers are placed fourth in the points table with 2 points to their name. They lost their first match of the tournament to MU Dons but bounced back to put it across Barbarian CC in their second encounter.

Barbarian CC is the only team yet to register a win in the tournament, having lost all their four matches so far. They have no points in their kitty and are placed last in the points table of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020.

With only one team supposed to be eliminated before the knockout stage, Barbarian CC are still not out of contention for a semi-final spot.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the second day of matches in the Bulgaria T10 League 2020 -

Bulgaria T10 League Points Table

Bulgaria T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Bulgaria T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Bakhtiar Tahiri of Indo-Bulgarian CC is the highest run-scorer at the halfway stage of the group matches in the Bulgaria T10 League 2020. He has smashed 219 runs in the four matches he has played with his unbeaten 76-run knock being the highest individual score of the tournament so far. Tahiri has an excellent strike rate of 200.91 and has smashed 18 fours and 17 sixes, the most by any batsman to date.

Kiran Dasan of MU Dons occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 204 runs to his name. He has an unbeaten 75-run inning as his highest score. Dasan has scored these runs at an acceptable strike rate of 156.92 and has struck 21 fours and 5 maximums.

Nikhil Oliviera of Medical University Sofia is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020. He has scored 128 runs in the five matches he has played with a 52-run knock as his top score. Oliviera has a decent strike rate of 164.10 with his runs comprising of 20 fours apart from a solitary hit over the ropes.

With ten more matches to be played in the group stage followed by the knockout encounters, we could still see a lot of changes in the highest run-scorers list of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Bulgaria T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Asad Ali Rehemtulla of MU Dons has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020. He has scalped 7 wickets in the five matches that he has played. He has a spell of 3/16 as his best bowling effort and has a decent economy rate of 8.25.

Prakash Mishra and Agagyul Ahmadhel, both from Indo-Bulgarian CC, are the second-most successful bowlers with 5 wickets each. The former occupies the second spot on the list due to his slightly better strike rate of 9.40.

Mishra has a best bowling effort of 2/21 but has been quite expensive, having conceded an average of 12.00 runs per over. Ahmadhel has a spell of 2/14 as his best figures and has an acceptable economy rate of 9.12.

With a significant number of matches yet to be played, all the bowlers would have plenty of opportunities to overhaul Asad Ali Rehemtulla at the top of the highest wicket-takers list of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020.