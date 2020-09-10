Bulgaria T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 9 (Updated)

The Bulgaria T10 League 2020 has reached its final day of group stage action, with the last five league matches to be played on September 10. Indian Tuskers and Barbarian CC will be fighting it out for the final semi-final spot.

Indo-Bulgarian CC and MU Dons occupy the top two spots in the points table of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020 with 10 points each. The former are placed atop the table due to their superior net run rate of +4.651.

Indo-Bulgarian CC have also played one match lesser than MU Dons. They have won five of their six matches so far, their only loss coming against Medical University Sofia. MU Dons' two defeats in their seven matches have both come at the hands of the table-toppers.

Medical University Sofia, who have 8 points in their bag, are placed third in the points table of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020. They have registered wins in four of their six matches, having lost a match each against Indo-Bulgarian CC and MU Dons.

Indian Tuskers occupy the fourth position in the points table with 2 points to their name. Their only victory in the five matches they have played came against Barbarian CC.

Barbarian CC is the only team yet to register a win in the tournament, having lost all their six matches so far. They have no points in their kitty and are placed last in the points table of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020.

While Indo-Bulgarian CC, MU Dons and Medical University Sofia have already qualified for the semi-finals, the first match on September 10 between Indian Tuskers and Barbarian CC could very well decide the last team to make it through to the knockout stage.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the penultimate day of group stage matches in the Bulgaria T10 League 2020 -

Bulgaria T10 League Points Table

Bulgaria T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Bulgaria T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Bakhtiar Tahiri of Indo-Bulgarian CC continues to be the highest run-scorer after Day 3 of the group matches in the Bulgaria T10 League 2020. He has smashed 385 runs in the six matches he has played with a 99-run knock as his top score. Tahiri has an exceptional strike rate of 221.26 and has clubbed 33 fours and 29 sixes, the most by far by any batsman.

Kiran Dasan of MU Dons occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 288 runs to his name. He has an unbeaten 75-run inning as his highest score. Dasan has scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 173.49, and has struck 35 fours and 6 maximums.

Saim Hussain, another batsman from MU Dons, is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020. He has amassed 274 runs in the seven matches he has played with his unbeaten 102 being the only century of the tournament to date. Hussain has an excellent strike rate of 209.16 with his runs comprising 42 fours apart from 8 hits over the ropes.

With nine more matches to be played including the four knockout encounters, all the other batsmen are still in the hunt to overtake Bakhtiar Tahiri and emerge as the highest run-scorer of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Bulgaria T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Asad Ali Rehemtulla of MU Dons is still the highest wicket-taker after the penultimate day of group stage action in the Bulgaria T10 League 2020. He has scalped 9 wickets in the seven matches that he has played. He has a spell of 3/16 as his best bowling effort and has a decent economy rate of 7.63.

Albin Jacob of Medical University Sofia and Prakash Mishra of Indo-Bulgarian CC are the second-most successful bowlers with 8 wickets each. The former occupies the second spot on the list due to his better strike rate of 8.00.

Jacob's spell of 4/11 is the only 4-wicket haul of the tournament so far and he has not been too expensive, having conceded 7.87 runs per over. Mishra has a best bowling effort of 2/4 and also has an acceptable economy rate of 8.95.

With a significant number of matches yet to be played, all the bowlers would fancy their chances to finish at the top of the highest wicket-takers list of the Bulgaria T10 League 2020.