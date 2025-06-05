CAM-W vs SIL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2025, 10th T20I

The 10th T20I of the Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2025 will see Cameroon Women (CAM-W) squaring off against Sierra Leone Women (SIL-W) at the Rwanda Cricket Stadium in Rwanda on Thursday, June 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CAM-W vs SIL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Cameroon Women have lost both of their last two matches. They lost their last match of the season to Uganda Women by 10 wickets. Sierra Leone Women, too, have lost both of their last two matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Rwanda Women by 55 runs.

Both teams will look to make a comeback in today's match.

CAM-W vs SIL-W Match Details

The 10th T20I of the Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2025 will be played on June 5 at the Rwanda Cricket Stadium in Rwanda. The game is set to take place at 1:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CAM-W vs SIL-W, 10th T20I match

Date and Time: 5th June 2025, 1:15 PM IST

Venue: Rwanda Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rwanda Cricket Stadium in Rwanda is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture. Both teams will depend on all-rounders to win today's match. Both pacers and spinners are equally crucial at this venue. The last match played here was between Tanzania Women and Malawi Women, where a total of 178 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

CAM-W vs SIL-W Form Guide

CAM-W - L L

SIL-W - L L

CAM-W vs SIL-W Probable Playing XI

CAM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

M Ekani, E Kana, M Nseke, M Bessala, S Anang, B Aboui, B Waluma, C Mbelel, C Ingrid, O Ranedoumoun, J Andrienne

SIL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

E Kamara, F Conteh, C Bull, Z Kamara, A Kamara, L Bull, A Marie, M Turay, P Pratt, N Sawanneh, A Fillie

CAM-W vs SIL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Ekani

M Ekani is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. Z Kamara is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Bessala

B Waluma and M Bessala are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. M Bessala will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. E Kana is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

E Kamara

C Bull and E Kamara are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. E Kamara will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed 3 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches. A Kamara is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

L Bull

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Abang and L Bull. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. L Bull will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. O Ranedoumoun is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.

CAM-W vs SIL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

E Kamara

E Kamara was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 3 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches of the tournament.

C Bull

C Bull is one of the most crucial picks from the Sierra Leone Women squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl a good number of overs. She has smashed 15 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for CAM-W vs SIL-W, 10th T20I match

C Bull

E Kamara

A Kamara

M Ekani

L Bull

Cameroon Women vs Sierra Leone Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Cameroon Women vs Sierra Leone Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Ekani

Batters: M Bessala

All-rounders: B Aboui, J Adrienne, E Kamara, A Kamara, C Bull, A Marie

Bowlers: L Bull, S Abang, O Ranedoumoun

Cameroon Women vs Sierra Leone Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Ekani

Batters: M Bessala

All-rounders: B Aboui, J Adrienne, E Kamara, A Kamara, C Bull

Bowlers: L Bull, S Abang, O Ranedoumoun, A K Bangura

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

