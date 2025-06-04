CAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips and Pitch Report for Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2025, 6th T20I

The 6th T20I of the Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2025 will see Cameroon Women (CAM-W) squaring off against Uganda Women (UG-W) at the Rwanda Cricket Stadium in Rwanda on Wednesday, June 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Cameroon Women lost their first match to Rwanda Women by 91 runs. They were not able to chase the target of 146 runs and lost all their wickets for only 54 runs. Uganda Women, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the season.

There two teams have played one head-to-head match which was won by Uganda Women by 155 runs.

CAM-W vs UG-W Match Details

The 6th T20I of the Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament 2025 will be played on June 4 at the Rwanda Cricket Stadium in Rwanda. The game is set to take place at 1:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CAM-W vs UG-W, 6th T20I match

Date and Time: 4th June 2025, 1:15 PM IST

Venue: Rwanda Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rwanda Cricket Stadium in Rwanda is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture. Both teams will depend upon all-rounders to win today's match. Both pacers and spinners are equally crucial at this venue.

CAM-W vs UG-W Form Guide

CAM-W - L

UG-W - Will be playing their first match

CAM-W vs UG-W Probable Playing XI

CAM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

M Ekani, E Kana, M Nseke, M Bessala, S Anang, B Aboui, B Waluma, C Mbelel, C Ingrid, O Ranedoumoun, J Andrienne

UG-W Playing XI

No injury updates

E Lloku, K Awino, S Nampiina, R Musamali, P Alako, I Nakisuuyi, J Mbabazi, P Egaru, S Walaza, C Aweko, S Akiteng

CAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

E Lloku

E Lloku is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. M Ekani is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Bessala

B Waluza and S Nampiina are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Niyomuhoza will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed 52 runs in the last match. G Uwase is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

J Mbabazi

I Nakisuuyi and J Mbabazi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. J Mbabazi will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She smashed 18 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match. J Adrienne is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Walaza

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Anang and S Walaza. Both bowlers can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. S Walaza will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. C Aweko is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.

CAM-W vs UG-W match captain and vice-captain choices

J Mbabazi

J Mbabazi was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

I Nakisuuyi

I Nakisuuyi is one of the most crucial picks from the Uganda Women squad as she will bat in the top order and is in great form. She can easily take down Cameroon Women bowlers. She will also bowl a good number of overs.

5 Must-Picks for CAM-W vs UG-W, 6th T20I match

I Nakisuuyi

J Mbabazi

J Andrienne

S Walaza

C Aweko

Cameroon Women vs Uganda Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Cameroon Women vs Uganda Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: E Lloku, M Ekani

Batters: M Bessala

All-rounders: J Mbabazi, I Nakisuuyi, B Aboui, J Adrienne

Bowlers: C Aweko, S Walaza, S Abang, O Ranedoumoun

Cameroon Women vs Uganda Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: E Lloku, M Ekani

Batters: M Bessala

All-rounders: J Mbabazi, I Nakisuuyi, J Adrienne

Bowlers: C Aweko, S Walaza, S Abang, O Ranedoumoun, S Akiteng

