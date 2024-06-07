CAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 7, 2024  

Canada (CAN) and Ireland (IRE) will lock horns in a Group A match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday, June 7. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will host the contest.

Canada did not make the best of starts after they lost to United States by seven wickets. Ireland also lost to India by eight wickets and would be desperate to get their first win on the board.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the CAN vs IRE game:

#3 Mark Adair (IRE) – 7.5 credits

India v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Mark Adair is the all-time leading wicket-taker for Ireland in T20Is. The right-arm pacer has picked up 120 wickets from 84 matches at an economy rate of 7.74 with three four-wicket hauls to his name.

Adair is also someone who can strike the ball a long distance while batting lower down the order. Hence, he should be a part of the CAN vs IRE Dream11 teams for the next game.

#2 Josh Little (IRE) – 8.5 credits

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians

Josh Little has been a genuine wicket-taker for Ireland and brings in the X factor, being a left-arm seamer. Currently third in the list of top wicket-takers for his team in T20Is, Little has accounted for 78 wickets from 67 matches at an economy rate of 7.50 with two four-wicket hauls to his name.

Fantasy users should not leave him out of their CAN vs IRE Dream11 teams.

#1 Curtis Campher (IRE) – 7 credits

England & Ireland Net Sessions

Back in the 2021 T20 World Cup, Curtis Campher picked up a hat-trick for Ireland. He has 29 international wickets to his name from 54 matches.

He is also a clean striker of the ball with 838 runs from 54 matches at an average of 21.48 and a strike-rate of 128.13 with three half-centuries and a top score of 72 not out to his name.

