CAN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off, Match 12

The 12th game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off will see Canada (CAN) square off against Namibia (NAM) at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Tuesday, April 4. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CAN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, playing XIS, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Canada have played three matches in the tournament and have managed to win two of them. They are currently at number two in the points table and will be looking to improve on this further.

Namibia, on the other hand, have played four matches in the tournament and have managed to win two of them while losing the other two. They are at number four in the points table and are in desperate need of a win in this match.

CAN vs NAM, Match Details

The seventh game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off will be played on April 4 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek at 1.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CAN vs NAM, Match 12

Date and Time: April 4, 2023, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

CAN vs NAM, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is likely to produce a good contest between bat and ball. Both batters and bowlers will enjoy the surface and a close fight between the bat and the ball can be expected.

CAN vs NAM Probable Playing XIs

CAN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CAN Probable Playing XI

S Wijeyratne, Pragat Singh, M Spoors, A Johnson, R Singh, H Thaker, N Kirton, N Dutta, S Bin-Zafar, K Sana, and J Gordon.

NAM Team/Inury News

No major injury updates.

NAM Probable Playing XI

Z Green, M Du-Preez, Gerhard Erasmus, M van Lingen, S Fouche, H YaFrance, J Nicol Loftie-Eaton, K Birkenstock, B Shikongo, B Scholtz, and R Trumpleman.

CAN vs NAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Wijeyratne

S Wijeyratne has been in good form with the bat. He is scoring runs on a regular basis and that makes him the best batter pick for the match.

Batter

Gerhard Erasmus

Gerhard Erasmus has been in brilliant form with the bat. He is scoring big runs on a regular basis. Erasmus will be the best pick from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder

N Dutta

N Dutta can be a very effective all-rounder. He has the potential to win the match for his team with both the bat and the ball and that makes him the best pick from this section for this match.

Bowler

S Bin Zafar

S Bin-Zafar has been in good form with the ball in the tournament so far. He has picked up wickets on a regular basis and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

CAN vs NAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Gerhard Erasmus

The Namibian skipper has been in excellent touch in this tournament. He is scoring big runs and is in great form. Erasmus will be the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

S Bin Zafar

S Bin Zafar's brilliant bowling form in the tournament makes him a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for CAN vs NAM, Match 12

S Bin Zafar

Gerhard Erasmus

S Wijeyratne

Pragat Singh

B Shikongo

CAN vs NAM Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a sporty one. Both batters and bowler will enjoy the surface. Impactful all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

CAN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Head-to-head Team

CAN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: S Wijeyratner

Batters: Pragat Singh, G Merwe Erasmus

All-rounders: N Dutta, H Thaker, J Nicol Loftoe-Eaton, H YaFrance

Bowlers: R Trumpleman, B Scholtz, B Shikongo, S Bin-Zafar

CAN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Grand League Team

CAN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: S Wijeyratner

Batters: Pragat Singh, G Merwe Erasmus

All-rounders: N Dutta, H Thaker, J Nicol Loftoe-Eaton, H YaFrance

Bowlers: R Trumpleman, B Scholtz, B Shikongo, S Bin-Zafar

Poll : 0 votes