CAN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off, Match 12

The 12th game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off will see Canada (CAN) square off against Namibia (NAM) at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Tuesday, April 4. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CAN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, playing XIS, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.
Canada have played three matches in the tournament and have managed to win two of them. They are currently at number two in the points table and will be looking to improve on this further.
Namibia, on the other hand, have played four matches in the tournament and have managed to win two of them while losing the other two. They are at number four in the points table and are in desperate need of a win in this match.
CAN vs NAM, Match Details
The seventh game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off will be played on April 4 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek at 1.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: CAN vs NAM, Match 12
Date and Time: April 4, 2023, 1.00 pm IST
Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
CAN vs NAM, Pitch Report
The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is likely to produce a good contest between bat and ball. Both batters and bowlers will enjoy the surface and a close fight between the bat and the ball can be expected.
CAN vs NAM Probable Playing XIs
CAN Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
CAN Probable Playing XI
S Wijeyratne, Pragat Singh, M Spoors, A Johnson, R Singh, H Thaker, N Kirton, N Dutta, S Bin-Zafar, K Sana, and J Gordon.
NAM Team/Inury News
No major injury updates.
NAM Probable Playing XI
Z Green, M Du-Preez, Gerhard Erasmus, M van Lingen, S Fouche, H YaFrance, J Nicol Loftie-Eaton, K Birkenstock, B Shikongo, B Scholtz, and R Trumpleman.
CAN vs NAM Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
S Wijeyratne
S Wijeyratne has been in good form with the bat. He is scoring runs on a regular basis and that makes him the best batter pick for the match.
Batter
Gerhard Erasmus
Gerhard Erasmus has been in brilliant form with the bat. He is scoring big runs on a regular basis. Erasmus will be the best pick from the batters category for this match.
All-rounder
N Dutta
N Dutta can be a very effective all-rounder. He has the potential to win the match for his team with both the bat and the ball and that makes him the best pick from this section for this match.
Bowler
S Bin Zafar
S Bin-Zafar has been in good form with the ball in the tournament so far. He has picked up wickets on a regular basis and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.
CAN vs NAM match captain and vice-captain choices
Gerhard Erasmus
The Namibian skipper has been in excellent touch in this tournament. He is scoring big runs and is in great form. Erasmus will be the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.
S Bin Zafar
S Bin Zafar's brilliant bowling form in the tournament makes him a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.
Five Must-Picks for CAN vs NAM, Match 12
S Bin Zafar
Gerhard Erasmus
S Wijeyratne
Pragat Singh
B Shikongo
CAN vs NAM Match Expert Tips
The pitch will be a sporty one. Both batters and bowler will enjoy the surface. Impactful all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.
CAN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Head-to-head Team
Wicketkeeper: S Wijeyratner
Batters: Pragat Singh, G Merwe Erasmus
All-rounders: N Dutta, H Thaker, J Nicol Loftoe-Eaton, H YaFrance
Bowlers: R Trumpleman, B Scholtz, B Shikongo, S Bin-Zafar
CAN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Grand League Team
Wicketkeeper: S Wijeyratner
Batters: Pragat Singh, G Merwe Erasmus
All-rounders: N Dutta, H Thaker, J Nicol Loftoe-Eaton, H YaFrance
Bowlers: R Trumpleman, B Scholtz, B Shikongo, S Bin-Zafar
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.