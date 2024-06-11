CAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 22

The 22nd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see Canada (CAN) squaring off against Pakistan (PAK) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Tuesday, June 11.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Pakistan are almost out of the tournament and would need all things to go their way from now onwards to make their space in Super 8. Pakistan have lost both of their last two matches. Canada, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches. They won their last match against Ireland by 12 runs.

Trending

These two squads have played only one head-to-head match. Pakistan won that match by 35 runs.

CAN vs PAK Match Details

The 22nd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 11 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CAN vs PAK, 22nd Match

Date and Time: 11th June 2024, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Pitch Report

The pitch at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York is a drop pitch, where all the matches have been low-scoring till now. Team bowling first has an upper advantage as pacers are able to swing the ball in the early overs. The last T20 match played here was between Bangladesh and South Africa, where a total of 222 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

CAN vs PAK Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

CAN - W L N/R W L

PAK - L L L N/R L

CAN vs PAK Probable Playing XI

CAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Navneet Dhaliwal, Aaron Johnson, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Dillon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir

CAN vs PAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 40 runs in the last 2 matches at this low-scoring pitch. Shreyas Movva is another good wicket-keeper pick, especially if Canada is batting first.

Batters

Babar Azam

Babar Azam and Nicholas Kirton are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Babar Azam has smashed 57 runs in the last 2 matches. Fakhar Zaman is another good batter option for today's match.

All-rounders

Dillon Heyliger

Shadab Khan and Dillon Heyliger are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Dillon Heyliger took 3 wickets in the last 2 matches. Saad Bin Zafar is another good all-rounder option for today's match who will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.

Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi. Naseem Shah took 3 wickets in the last match played at this venue. As this supports pacers, Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf are also good bowler picks for today's match.

CAN vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah is in exceptional form and one of the most crucial bowlers for Pakistan. He can once again take a bundle of wickets for Pakistan of less experienced Canada batters. He has already taken 4 wickets in the last 2 matches.

Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi is one of the most crucial picks from Pakistan. He hasn't been in his best form in this year's tournament, but any day can take a bundle of wickets. He might get a lot of swing in the initial overs which would trouble Canadian batters. He has only taken 1 wicket in the last 2 matches.

5 Must-Picks for CAN vs PAK, 22nd Match

Mohammad Rizwan

Shaheen Afridi

Naseem Shah

Haris Rauf

Mohammad Amir

Canada vs Pakistan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Canada vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Movva, M Rizwan

Batters: N Kirton, B Azam

All-rounders: D Heyliger, S Khan

Bowlers: N Shah, S Afridi, M Amir, J Gordon, H Rauf

Canada vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: U Khan, M Rizwan

Batters: B Azam

All-rounders: D Heyliger, S Zafar

Bowlers: N Shah, S Afridi, M Amir, J Gordon, H Rauf, K Sana

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback