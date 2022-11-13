CTB vs AA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Plunket Shield 2022-23, Match 11

Canterbury (CTB) will take on Auckland (AA) in the 11th match of the Plunket Shield 2022-23 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday, November 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CTB vs AA Dream11 prediction.

Canterbury drew their first game against the Central Stags before racking up two huge wins over Wellington (by 290 runs) and Otago (by an innings and 29 runs). Auckland, on the other hand, suffered successive losses in their first two games. But they beat Wellington by nine wickets in their last match.

CTB vs AA Match Details, Plunket Shield 2022-23

The 11th match of the Plunket Shield 2022-23 between Canterbury and Auckland will be played on November 14 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game is set to take place at 3 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CTB vs AA, Match 11, Plunket Shield 2022-23

Date & Time: November 14th 2022, 3 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

CTB vs AA Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, the pacers will most probably dominate the game as the ball is expected to move around for most of the match.

CTB vs AA Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Canterbury: W, W, D

Auckland: W, L, L

CTB vs AA Probable Playing 11 today

Canterbury injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Canterbury Probable Playing XI: Tom Latham, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Mitch Hay (wk), Angus McKenzie, Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Fraser Sheat, William O’Rourke.

Auckland injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Auckland Probable Playing XI: William O’Donnell, Sean Solia, Cole Briggs, Robert O’Donnell (c), George Worker, Ben Horne (wk), Ryan Harrison, William Somerville, Simon Keene, Danru Ferns, Ben Lister.

Today’s CTB vs AA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tom Latham (4 innings, 361 runs)

Tom Latham has been in top form with the bat in the Plunket Shield 2022-23. The left-handed batter has amassed 361 runs, including two centuries, in four outings. He has taken four catches as well.

Top Batter Pick

George Worker (5 innings, 142 runs)

George Worker is Auckland's leading run-getter in the competition with 142 runs in five innings so far.

Top All-rounder Pick

Henry Shipley (1 match, 82 runs, 2 wickets)

Henry Shipley can contribute effectively with both the bat and ball. The 26-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder scored 82 runs in the only innings he played while also taking two wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Danru Ferns (3 matches, 9 wickets)

Danru Ferns has bowled well in the Plunket Shield 2022-23, having picked up nine wickets in three games.

CTB vs AA match captain and vice-captain choices

Matt Henry (3 matches, 23 wickets)

Matt Henry has been in magnificent form with the ball. The Canterbury pacer has taken 23 wickets in just three games at an average of 11.69.

Cole McConchie (3 matches, 322 runs, 1 wicket)

Cole McConchie, the Canterbury skipper, smashed a fine double ton (214) in the last game against Otago. Overall, he has scored 322 runs in four innings and has chipped in with one wicket as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CTB vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Matt Henry 23 wickets in 3 matches Cole McConchie 322 runs & 1 wicket in 3 matches Henry Shipley 82 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Tom Latham 361 runs in 4 innings Danru Ferns 9 wickets in 3 matches

CTB vs AA match expert tips

Fast bowlers are likely to play a big role in the game and will be the key picks. The likes of Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Danru Ferns, Ben Lister, and William O’Rourke might be the ones to watch out for in the CTB vs AA game.

CTB vs AA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CTB vs AA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batters: George Worker, Robert O’Donnell, Henry Nicholls

All-rounders: Cole McConchie (vc), Henry Shipley, Sean Solia

Bowlers: Matt Henry (c), Danru Ferns, Ben Lister, William O’Rourke

CTB vs AA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CTB vs AA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham (vc), Ben Horne

Batters: George Worker, Henry Nicholls, William O’Donnell

All-rounders: Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley (c), Simon Keene

Bowlers: Matt Henry, Danru Ferns, William O’Rourke

