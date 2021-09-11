Cartaxo T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 10 (Updated)

The Cartaxo T10 League 2021 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned on Saturday. The last league phase match will be followed by the two semi-finals and the title decider.

Malo finished atop the Cartaxo T10 League 2021 points table. They registered wins in four of their six league stage matches for the eight points in their kitty.

Fighters CC, Oeiras, the Coimbra Knights and the Wild Panthers garnered six points apiece. Fighters CC and Oeiras have qualified for the semi-finals along with Malo.

Friendship CC and Gorkha 11 have both accumulated four points in the Cartaxo T10 League 2021 so far. The winner of their clash will take the remaining semi-final berth.

Following are the team standings after the fifth day of matches in the Cartaxo T10 League 2021:

Cartaxo T10 League 2021 Points Table

Cartaxo T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Cartaxo T10 League 2021 Highest run-scorers

Conrad Greenshields of Oeiras has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the Cartaxo T10 League 2021. He smashed 238 runs in the league phase, with an unbeaten 76 being his highest score. Greenshields has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 228.84, with the help of 21 fours and 17 sixes.

Md Nazrul Islam of Friendship CC has slipped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 216 runs to date, with 76 being his best effort. Islam has an excellent strike rate of 216.00 and has struck 19 boundaries and 17 sixes.

Azhar Andani of the Wild Panthers is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2021. He aggregated 192 runs in the tournament, with a top score of 50. Andani's runs came at an impressive strike rate of 171.42 and were studded with 17 fours and eight maximums.

Apart from Greenshields and Islam, Malo's Amir Zaib (152), Najam Shahzad (137) and Mian Shahid (112), Fighters CC's Mandeep Singh (148) and Imran Rao (125), the Gorkha 11's Suman Ghimire (143) and Imran Khan (138), Oeiras' Kuldeep Gholiya (137), and Friendship CC's Mohammad Asad (89) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Cartaxo T10 League 2021 Highest wicket-takers

Ranjit Narayan of Oeiras and Andrew Winter of the Coimbra Knights are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 5 of the Cartaxo T10 League 2021. Both bowlers have snared 10 wickets, with the former being more economical.

Narayan has 4/17 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy of 8.72. Winter has 3/6 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 9.63 runs per over.

Junaid Khan of the Coimbra Knights is among eight bowlers who have each picked up seven wickets in the Cartaxo T10 League 2021 so far. Khan, who has 2/16 as his best figures, is placed higher than the other bowlers due to his excellent economy of 6.58.

Also Read

Other than Narayan, the Gorkha 11's Madhukar Thapa (7) and Arslan Naseem (7), Malo's Amir Zaib (7), Oeiras' Jai Mandhan (7), Fighters CC's Balwinder Singh (5), and Friendship CC's Md Abdul Motin (5) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

Edited by Samya Majumdar