Cartaxo T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 6 (Updated)

The Cartaxo T10 League 2021 saw its opening day of action on September 6, with four matches played on the day. Four more encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, September 7.

Gorkha 11 and Friendship CC occupy the top two spots in the Cartaxo T10 League 2021 points table. Both sides registered a couple of wins on Monday and have four points to their credit.

Coimbra Knights, Wild Panthers and Fighters CC are yet to start their campaign in the tournament. All three sides will play a couple of matches each on Tuesday.

Malo and Oeiras suffered reversals in both the matches the two teams played on Monday. They are yet to open their accounts and bring up the rear of the Cartaxo T10 League 2021 points table.

Following are the team standings after the first day of matches in the Cartaxo T10 League 2021:

Cartaxo T10 League 2021 Points Table

Cartaxo T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Cartaxo T10 League 2021 Highest run-scorers

Md Nazrul Islam of Friendship CC is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Cartaxo T10 League 2021. He has smashed 114 runs in two matches, with a top score of an unbeaten 62. Islam has an excellent strike rate of 242.55 and has struck 10 fours and nine sixes.

Amir Zaib of Malo occupies the second position in the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 99 runs thus far, with 67 being his best effort. Zaib's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 260.52 and are studded with 13 fours and five maximums.

Suman Ghimire of Gorkha 11 is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2021. He has amassed 74 runs in two knocks, with his unbeaten 69 being the highest score on Day 1. Ghimire has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 194.73, with the help of 10 boundaries and three sixes.

Most Wickets

Cartaxo T10 League 2021 Highest wicket-takers

Arslan Naseem of Gorkha 11, with five scalps to his credit, emerged as the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Cartaxo T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/10 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy of 8.75.

Ranjit Narayan of Oeiras and Md Abdul Motin of Friendship CC have picked up four wickets each in the Cartaxo T10 League 2021 so far. The former is placed second on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Narayan, who has a best spell of 4/17, has conceded an average of 9.75 runs per over. Motin, whose 4/15 are the best figures of the tournament thus far, has been taken for 12.00 runs per over.

