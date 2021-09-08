Cartaxo T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 7 (Updated)

The Cartaxo T10 League 2021 saw its second day of action on September 7, with four encounters played on the day. Four more fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, September 8.

Gorkha 11, Wild Panthers and Friendship CC occupy the top three spots in the Cartaxo T10 League 2021 points table. The three teams have four points apiece and are separated based on their net run rates.

Fighters CC and Coimbra Knights each registered a win on Tuesday to open their accounts. The former are placed fourth due to their better net run rate.

Malo and Oeiras are languishing at the bottom of the Cartaxo T10 League 2021 points table. Both sides lost the two matches they each played on Monday.

Following are the team standings after the second day of matches in the Cartaxo T10 League 2021:

Cartaxo T10 League 2021 Points Table

Cartaxo T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Cartaxo T10 League 2021 Highest run-scorers

Md Nazrul Islam of Friendship CC continues to be the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Cartaxo T10 League 2021. He has amassed 140 runs in four encounters, with an unbeaten 62 as his highest score. Islam's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 212.12 and are studded with 12 fours and 11 sixes.

Amir Zaib of Malo is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 99 runs to date, with a top score of 67. Zaib has scored his runs at a terrific strike rate of 260.52, with the help of 13 fours and five maximums.

Mohammad Asad of Friendship CC has jumped to third spot in the top run-getters list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 89 runs in four innings, with 49 being his best effort. Asad has a decent strike rate of 158.92 and has struck six boundaries and seven sixes.

Fighters CC's Gagagndeep Singh (55) and Imran Rao (33), Oeiras' Ranjit Narayan (51) and Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (37), and the Coimbra Knights' Junaid Khan (28) and Miguel Stoman (28) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Cartaxo T10 League 2021 Highest wicket-takers

Mubeen Tariq of the Coimbra Knights, with six scalps to his name, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Cartaxo T10 League 2021. He has 3/14 as his best returns and has conceded an average of 9.13 runs per over.

Arslan Naseem of Gorkha 11, who has dismissed five opposition batsmen, has slipped to second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/10 as his best effort and has an acceptable economy of 8.75.

Ranjit Narayan of Oeiras and Md Abdul Motin of Friendship CC have snared four wickets apiece in the Cartaxo T10 League 2021 thus far. Narayan, who has 4/17 as his best figures, is placed third due to his better economy of 9.75.

Also Read

Apart from Tariq and Narayan, the Coimbra Knights' Andrew Winter (3) and Junaid Khan (3), Fighters CC's Rana Sarwar (3) and Malo's Assad Mehmood (3) are the most successful bowlers from the teams in action on Wednesday.

Edited by Sai Krishna