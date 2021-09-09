Cartaxo T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 8 (Updated)

The Cartaxo T10 League 2021 saw its third day of action on September 8, with four matches played on the day. Four more fixtures are scheduled for Thursday, September 9.

Gorkha 11 and the Wild Panthers occupy the top two spots in the Cartaxo T10 League 2021 points table. Both sides have four points and are yet to lose an encounter.

Malo, Friendship CC and Oeiras follow the two table-toppers in the standings. The three teams also have four points apiece but have a 50 percent record.

Fighters CC and the Coimbra Knights have both won solitary encounters so far. They bring up the rear of the Cartaxo T10 League 2021 points table.

Following are the team standings after the third day of matches in the Cartaxo T10 League 2021:

Cartaxo T10 League 2021 Points Table

Cartaxo T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Cartaxo T10 League 2021 Highest run-scorers

Conrad Greenshields of Oeiras has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Cartaxo T10 League 2021. He has smashed 157 runs in four matches, with his unbeaten 73 being the top score of the tournament. Greenshields has scored his runs at a terrific strike rate of 241.53, with the help of 16 fours and 11 sixes.

Md Nazrul Islam of Friendship CC has slipped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 140 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 62 being his best effort. Islam has an excellent strike rate of 212.12 and has struck 12 fours and 11 maximums.

Amir Zaib of Malo is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2021. He has blasted 118 runs in four knocks, with a highest score of 67. Zaib's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 251.06 and are studded with 15 boundaries and six sixes.

Fighters CC's Imran Rao (91), the Wild Panthers' Azhar Andani (81), the Gorkha 11's Suman Ghimire (74) and the Coimbra Knights' Junaid Khan (71) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Cartaxo T10 League 2021 Highest wicket-takers

Andrew Winter, Amir Zaib and Mubeen Tariq are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 3 of the Cartaxo T10 League 2021. The three bowlers have each taken six wickets and are placed in that order based on their economy rates.

The Coimbra Knights' Winter has 3/6 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy of 9.57. Malo's Amir Zaib, who has 3/21 as his best effort, has been slightly more expensive, having conceded an average of 9.75 runs per over. Winter's teammate Tariq has 3/14 as his best returns and has been taken for 10.09 runs per over.

Gorkha 11's Arslan Naseem (5), Friendship CC's Md Abdul Motin (4), the Wild Panthers's Mitul Patel (3), and Fighters CC's Balwinder Singh (3), Rana Sarwar (3), Varinder Virk (3) and Deepu Mansurpuria (3) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

