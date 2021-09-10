Cartaxo T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 9 (Updated)

The Cartaxo T10 League 2021 saw its fourth day of action on September 9, with four encounters played on the day. Four more matches are scheduled for Friday, September 10.

Fighters CC and the Wild Panthers, who have six points apiece, occupy the top two spots in the Cartaxo T10 League 2021 points table. While the former have completed their group stage engagements, the latter have a couple of games in hand.

Malo, Friendship CC, Oeiras, Gorkha 11 and the Coimbra Knights have all garnered four points in the tournament so far. They are placed in that order based on their net run rates.

While Malo, Oeiras and Gorkha 11 have each played four matches so far, Friendship CC and the Coimbra Knights have played an additional encounter.

Following are the team standings after the fourth day of matches in the Cartaxo T10 League 2021:

Cartaxo T10 League 2021 Points Table

Cartaxo T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Cartaxo T10 League 2021 Highest run-scorers

Md Nazrul Islam of Friendship CC has reemerged as the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Cartaxo T10 League 2021. He has smashed 216 runs in five encounters, with his 76 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Islam's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 216.00 and are studded with 19 fours and 17 sixes.

Azhar Andani of the Wild Panthers has jumped to second position in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 159 runs to date, with a top score of 50. Andani has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 170.96, with the help of 13 fours and seven maximums.

Conrad Greenshields of Oeiras is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2021. He has blasted 157 runs in four innings, with an unbeaten 73 being his best effort. Greenshields has an outstanding strike rate of 241.53 and has struck 16 boundaries and 11 sixes.

Malo's Amir Zaib (118) and Mian Shahid (112), the Gorkha 11's Imran Khan (106) and Suman Ghimire (101), and the Coimbra Knights' Junaid Khan (104) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Cartaxo T10 League 2021 Highest wicket-takers

Andrew Winter of the Coimbra Knights, with eight scalps to his credit, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the Cartaxo T10 League 2021. He has 3/6 as his best returns and has an acceptable economy of 8.66.

Junaid Khan of the Coimbra Knights and Amir Zaib of Malo are among four bowlers who have each picked up six wickets in the Cartaxo T10 League 2021 so far. They are placed higher than the other two bowlers by virtue of being more economical.

Khan, who has 2/16 as his best performance, has an excellent economy of 6.80. Zaib has 3/21 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 9.75 runs per over.

Apart from the aforementioned three bowlers, the Coimbra Knights' Mubeen Tariq (6) and Miguel Stoman (5), the Gorkha 11's Arslan Naseem (6), Madhukar Thapa (5) and Rahul Bhardwaj (5), the Wild Panthers' Azhar Andani (5) and Mitul Patel (5), Malo's Assad Mehmood (5), and Oeiras' Ranjit Narayan (5) are the most successful from the teams in action on Friday.

Edited by Samya Majumdar