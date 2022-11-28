CB vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 16

Chennai Braves (CB) will take on Northern Warriors (NW) in the 16th game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Monday (November 28). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CB vs NW Dream11 fantasy prediction.

The Braves have won one of their three games and are sixth in the points table. They lost their last game against MSA by eight wickets. Northern Warriors, meanwhile, have won only one out of their four games and are just below their opponents in the standings. They won their last game against BGT by six wickets.

CB vs NW Match Details

The 16th game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will be played on November 28 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 10:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: CB vs NW, Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 16

Date and Time: November 28, 2022; 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

CB vs NW Pitch Report

The track at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. The last five games here have been won by the chasing team.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 5

Average first innings score: 100

Average second innings score: 110

CB vs NW Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

The Chennai Braves: W-L-W

Northern Warriors: W-L-L

CB vs NW probable playing XIs for today’s match

CB Injury/Team News

No major injury update

CB Probable Playing XI

Dawid Malan, Adam Rossington (wk), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Sikandar Raza (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Vriitya Aravind, Sabir Rao, Patrick Dooley, Olly Stone

NW Injury/Team News

No major injury update

NW Probable Playing XI

Kennar Lewis (wk), Adam Lyth, Usman Khan, Adam Hose, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Wayne Parnell, Isuru Udana, Rayad Emrit, Junaid Siddique, Mohammad Irfan

CB vs NW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Kennar Lewis (4 matches, 35 runs, Strike Rate: 116.67)

Lewis bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. He has scored 35 runs in four games at a strike rate of 116.67.

Top Batter pick

Dawid Malan (3 matches, 59 runs, Strike Rate: 159.46)

Malan has played well in the last few games and is the best batter pick. He has scored 59 runs at a strike rate of 159.46 in three games.

Top All-rounder pick

Carlos Brathwaite (3 matches, 67 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 186.11, Economy Rate: 8.13)

Braithwaite is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide consistent breakthroughs. His attacking batting style makes him an excellent captaincy pick. He has picked up five wickets and scored 67 runs in three games.

Top Bowler pick

Junaid Siddique (4 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 14.50)

Siddique has scalped three wickets in four games. Considering his wicket-taking ability, he's a must-have pick.

CB vs NW match captain and vice-captain choices

Dawid Malan

Malan has scored 59 runs at a strike rate of 159.46 in three games. He could prove to be a fruitful captaincy choice.

Adam Lyth

Lyth has been in splendid form with the bat and has a knack of racking up big scores. He has scored 79 runs in four games at a strike rate of 164.58.

Five Must-picks with players stats for CB vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Carlos Brathwaite 96 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches

Rovman Powell 140 runs in 4 matches

Adam Lyth 79 runs in 4 matches

Sikandar Raza 2 wickets and 12 runs in 3 matches

Junaid Siddique 4 wickets in 3 matches

CB vs NW match expert tips

Carlos Brathwaite could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this CB vs NW match, click here.

CB vs NW Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 16, Head-to-Head League

CB vs NW Dream11 Prediction - Abu Dhabi T10

CB vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kennar Lewis

Batters: Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Rovman Powell, Dan Lawrence

All-rounders: Isuru Udana, Sikandar Raza, Carlos Brathwaite

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Isuru Udana, Junaid Siddique.

CB vs NW Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 16, Grand League

CB vs NW Dream11 Prediction - Abu Dhabi T10

CB vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Adam Rossington

Batters: Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Rovman Powell, Usman Khan

All-rounders: Isuru Udana, Sikandar Raza, Carlos Brathwaite

Bowlers: Rayad Emrit, Wayne Parnell, Olly Stone.

Poll : 0 votes