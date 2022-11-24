CB vs NYS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 5

The Chennai Braves will take on the New York Strikers (CB vs NYS) in the fifth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Thursday, November 24. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CB vs NYS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Chennai Braves, who will be playing their first match of the tournament, will want to start their campaign on a winning note. The New York Strikers, on the other hand, lost their opening match against the Bangla Tigers by 19 runs and are seventh in the points table.

CB vs NYS Match Details

The fifth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will be played on November 24 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match is set to take place at 10:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers, Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 5.

Date and Time: November 24, 2022, 10:00 pm IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

CB vs NYS Pitch Report

The track at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. The bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs.

The last two matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 2 Matches (Abu Dhabi League T10)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2.

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0.

Average first-innings score: 132.

Average second-innings score: 105.

CB vs NYS Form Guide (Last match)

The Chennai Braves: N/A.

New York Strikers: L.

CB vs NYS probable playing 11s for today’s match

CB Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Chennai Braves ahead of their first match of the tournament.

CB Probable Playing 11

Vriitya Aravind, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ben Duckett, Ross Whiteley, Kartik Palaniappan, Sabir Rao, Laurie Evans, James Fuller, Maheesh Theekshana, Olly Stone.

NYS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the New York Strikers either.

NYS Probable Playing 11

Azam Khan, Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling, Andre Fletcher, Romario Shepherd, Kieron Pollard, Stuart Binny, Tom Hartley, Ravi Rampaul, Jordan Thompson, Kesrick Williams.

CB vs NYS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Azam Khan (One match, 34 runs, Strike Rate: 261.54)

Azam Khan performed exceptionally well in the opening match, scoring 34 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 261.54. He can also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps with catches and stumpings.

Top Batter pick

Paul Stirling (One match, seven runs, Strike Rate: 53.85)

Paul Stirling failed to make a big impression in the first match, but will be looking to change things around in this match. He could score only seven runs at a strike rate of 53.85 against the Bangla Tigers.

Top All-rounder pick

Kieron Pollard (One match, 45 runs, Strike Rate: 236.84)

Legendary West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard is a wonderful fantasy option who will be hoping to have a major say on this game’s proceedings. He scored 45 runs at a strike rate of 236.84 in his team's opening match.

Top Bowler pick

Ravi Rampaul (One match, two wickets, Economy Rate: 8:00)

Ravi Rampaul picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 8:00 in the first match. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

CB vs NYS match captain and vice-captain choices

Paul Stirling

Stirling could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team for this game. The Irishman is expected to deliver a big innings on Thursday after his failure in the last game.

Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka limited-overs captain Dasun Shanaka has hammered 60 runs in nine T10 matches at a strike rate of 162.16, while also scalping three wickets. He could make for a superb captaincy or vice-captaincy pick in this match.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CB vs NYS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Kieron Pollard: 45 runs in one match.

Ravi Rampaul: Two wickets in one match.

Wahab Riaz: Two wickets in one match.

Azam Khan: 34 runs in one match.

Paul Stirling: Seven runs in one match.

Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers match expert tips

Kieron Pollard could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

CB vs NYS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head to Head League

Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers Dream11 Prediction - Abu Dhabi T10 League

Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan, Vriitya Aravind.

Batters: Paul Stirling, Dawid Malan, Waseem Muhammad.

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka.

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Wahab Riaz.

CB vs NYS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League

Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers Dream11 Prediction - Abu Dhabi T10 League

Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind.

Batters: Dawid Malan, Paul Stirling, Waseem Muhammad, Laurie Evans.

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka.

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Jordan Thompson, Maheesh Theekshana.

