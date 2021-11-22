CB vs TAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 10

Match 10 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 has Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) taking on Chennai Bulls (CB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Team Abu Dhabi have been one of the teams to beat in the Abu Dhabi T10 League with three wins in three games. Led by Liam Livingstone, Abu Dhabi have relied on their batting depth to bail them out on a few occasions. They now face a resourceful Chennai Brave side who are yet to a win a game in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Although they head into the game as underdogs, the Brave boast explosive talents such as Dasun Shanaka and Curtis Campher, making for an intriguing contest in Abu Dhabi.

CB vs TAD Probable Playing 11 Today

TAD XI

Phil Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Chris Gayle/Chris Benjamin, Jamie Overton, Colin Ingram, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Fidel Edwards, Naveen ul Haq and Farooq Momand

CB XI

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mark Deyal, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ravi Bopara, Angelo Perera, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Khalid Shah (wk), Curtis Campher, Roman Walker, Munaf Patel and Samiullah Shinwari

Match Details

CB vs TAD, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 10

Date and Time: 22nd November 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium with the dimensions of the ground also playing into the batter's hands. There is some swing available for the pacers, who will look to pitch it up in the powerplay overs. The spinners will need to vary their lines and lengths accordingly, with the batters looking to target the square boundaries. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing under the lights upon winning the toss.

Today’s CB vs TAD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt: Phil Salt is known for his explosive batting ability at the top of the order. However, he is due for a big score in this T10 league, with the Englishman failing to come up with a good performance so far. With his counterpart Khalid Shah likely to bat lower down the order, Salt is a must-have in your CB vs TAD Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Mark Deyal: Mark Deyal showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, scoring a 19-ball 29. However, Deyal is capable of much more and should be a handy addition if picked in your CB vs TAD Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone has been the best player in the tournament with over 100 runs and a few wickets to his name as well. The Englishman's form should hold him in good stead, making him one to watch out for in this much-awaited clash.

Bowler

Roman Walker: Roman Walker held his own against the likes of Gurbaz and Morgan in his previous outing, picking up a couple of wickets as well. The Chennai Braves pacer will look to replicate the same form and should take a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in CB vs TAD Dream11 prediction team

Marchant de Lange (TAD) - 275 points

Liam Livingstone (TAD) - 254 points

Ravi Bopara (CB) - 120 points

Important stats for CB vs TAD Dream11 prediction team

Liam Livingstone - 103 runs in 3 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 51.50

Ravi Bopara - 70 runs in 2 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 70.00

Marchant de Lange - 8 wickets in 3 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 7.00

CB vs TAD Dream11 Prediction Today (Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021)

CB vs TAD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Salt, B Rajapaksa, P Stirling, M Deyal, C Ingram, L Livingstone, J Overton, D Shanaka, M de Lange, D Briggs and R Walker

Captain: L Livingstone. Vice-captain: D Shanaka

CB vs TAD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Salt, B Rajapaksa, P Stirling, M Deyal, R Bopara, L Livingstone, J Overton, D Shanaka, M de Lange, N ul Haq and R Walker

Captain: D Shanaka. Vice-captain: P Salt

Edited by Samya Majumdar

