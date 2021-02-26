CC vs HL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CSA T20 Challenge Match - Feb 26th, 2021

Match 14 of the CSA T20 Challenge will see the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras lock horns with the Imperial Lions at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Friday.

The Cape Cobras' hopes of reaching the playoffs are slim. They have won just one of their four games and are currently fifth in the CSA T20 Challenge table. However, if other results go their way and Cobras win Friday's encounter with a bonus point, they can sneak into the playoffs.

The Lions, on the other hand, have already booked their place in the playoffs. They are currently second in the CSA T20 Challenge standings, having won three of their four games.

CSA T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras

Tony de Zorzi, Calvin Savage, Christiaan Jonker, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Hlomla Hanabe, Imraan Manack, Janneman Malan, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku, Siyabonga Mahima, Tshepo Moreki, Ziyaad Abrahams, Zubayr Hamza

Imperial Lions

Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Delano Potgieter, Beuran Hendricks, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Eldred Hawken, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Aaron Phangiso, Ruan Haanbroek

Predicted Playing XIs

Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras

Calvin Savage, Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne, Zubair Hamza, Christiaan Jonker, Jason Smith, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Tshepo Moreki

Imperial Lions

Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Sisanda Magala, Delano Potgieter, Dwaine Pretorius, Aaron Phangiso, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks.

Match Details

Match: Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras vs Imperial Lions , Match 14

Date: 26th February 2021, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa

Pitch Report

While the ball should skid on to the bat fairly well, the batsmen will need to be wary of the movements off the surface. As seen in the CSA T20 Challenge so far, the fast bowlers have received assistance early on. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

CC vs HL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CC vs HL Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kyle Verreynne, Reeza Hendricks,Rassie van der Dussen, Zubair Hamza, Christiaan Jonker, Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Calvin Savage, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala

Captain: George Linde; Vice-captain: Kagiso Rabada

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Zubair Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Tshepo Moreki

Captain: Onke Nyaku; Vice-captain: Rassie van der Dussen