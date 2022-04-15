CC vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10 League 2022, Match 24

Clove Challengers (CC) will take on the Nutmeg Warriors (NW) in the 24th match of the Spice Isle T10 League 2022 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Saturday.

Clove Challengers have won only one out of their seven matches and will look to end their Spice Isle T10 League 2022 campaign on a high. They were the first side to get knocked out of the competition. The Nutmeg Warriors, meanwhile, have won six of their seven games and are atop the standings with 12 points. They will undoubtedly start as the favorites against the Clove Challengers.

CC vs NW Probable Playing 11 Today

CC XI

Darron Nedd, Junior Henry, Teddy Bishop, Ronald Ettienne (c), Rickie Alexander (wk), Imran Joseph, Cyprian Forsyth, Jeron Noel, Casimir Thomas, Kelton Cadoo, Kevin Francis.

NW XI

Andre Fletcher (c), Seandell Regis, Keron Cottoy, Donald McDonald, Akeem Alexis, Benjamin Wavel (wk), Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Keishon Mitchell, Alex Moses.

Match Details

CC vs NW, Spice Isle T10 League 2022, Match 24

Date and Time: 16th April, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Pitch Report

A sluggish wicket is expected at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada with the bowlers expected to dominate proceedings. The batters will look to score as many runs as possible against the hard new ball. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play. 80-90 is a good total at the venue.

Today’s CC vs NW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

B Wavel is more than handy with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

A Fletcher is highest run-scorer in the Spice Isle T10 League 2022 with 137 runs at an average of 20.5. He also has two wickets to his name and could be a great captaincy pick for your CC vs NW Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Joseph, who has picked up four wickets so far, is a decent batter as well.

K Cottoy has scored 36 runs in addition to scalping three wickets.

Bowlers

D Nedd has scored 156 runs and picked up four wickets in the Spice Isle T10 League 2022 so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in CC vs NW Dream11 prediction team

R Ettienne (CC) – 460 points

D Nedd (CC) – 398 points

D Cyrus (NW) – 391 points

H Jackson (NW) – 391 points

A Fletcher (NW) – 361 points

Important stats for CC vs NW Dream11 prediction team

D Nedd: 156 runs and 4 wickets

A Fletcher: 137 runs and 2 wickets

S Regis: 162 runs

K Cottoy: 36 runs and 3 wickets

T Bishop: 114 runs

CC vs NW Dream11 Prediction Today (Spice Isle T10 League 2022)

CC vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Wavel, A Fletcher, S Regis, T Bishop, C Thomas, R Ettienne, S Joseph, K Cottoy, D Nedd, D Cyrus, H Jackson.

Captain: A Fletcher. Vice-captain: D Nedd.

CC vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Wavel, A Fletcher, S Regis, T Bishop, R Ettienne, S Joseph, K Cottoy, D Nedd, D Cyrus, H Jackson, I Joseph.

Captain: R Ettienne. Vice-captain: K Cottoy.

