CC vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Match 10

Clove Challengers (CC) will lock horns with the Nutmeg Warriors (NW) in the 10th match of the Spice Isle T10 at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George's on Saturday.

Clove Challengers are rock bottom in the standings after losing three in three. They lost their last match against the Cinnamon Pacers by nine wickets. The Nutmeg Warriors, on the other hand, are third in the points table with two wins from their three matches. They lost their last game against Ginger Generals by 51 runs.

CC vs NW Probable Playing 11 Today

CC XI

Rickie Alexander (WK), Teddy Bishop, Kimo Peters, Darron Nedd, Cyprian Forsyth (C), Denroy Charles, Ronald Ettienne, Melvin Gordon, Cliffon Mark, Kesrick Williams, Imran Joseph.

NW XI

Andre Fletcher (C), Akeem Alexis, Benjamin Wavel (WK), Keron Cottoy, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Keishon Mitchell, Alex Moses, Seandell Regis.

Match Details

CC vs NW, Spice Isle T10, Match 10

Date and Time: 9th April 2022, 09:15 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St. George's.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval is a sporting one where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to stop the leakage of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 100 runs.

Today’s CC vs NW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rickie Alexander: Alexander has scored 35 runs at a strike rate of 184.21 in three matches. He can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Saturday.

Batters

Andre Fletcher: Fletcher has smashed 90 runs at a strike rate of 209.30 in three matches and is a good candidate to lead your fantasy team.

Teddy Bishop: Bishop has scored 38 runs at a strike rate of 118.75 in three matches.

All-rounders

Ronald Ettienne: Ettienne has impressed everyone with his all-round performances, scoring 82 runs and picking up four wickets in three matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Keron Cottoy: Cottoy has taken two wickets while also scoring 18 runs in three games. He could be a crucial pick for Saturday's fixture.

Bowlers

Darel Cyrus: Cyrus is currently the leading wicket-taker in the Spice Isle T10 with six wickets in three matches.

Haston Jackson: Jackson has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 8.67 in three matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in CC vs NW Dream11 prediction team

Ronald Ettienne (CC) - 268 points

Darel Cyrus (NW) - 240 points

Andre Fletcher (NW) - 166 points

Haston Jackson (NW) - 146 points

Keron Cottoy (NW) - 120 points

Important Stats for CC vs NW Dream11 prediction team

Ronald Ettienne: 82 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 167.35 and ER - 8.33

Darel Cyrus: 6 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 8.83

Andre Fletcher: 90 runs in 3 matches; SR - 209.30

Haston Jackson: 10 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 200.00 and ER - 8.67

Keron Cottoy: 18 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 200.00 and ER - 10.20

CC vs NW Dream11 Prediction Today (Spice Isle T10)

CC vs NW Dream11 Prediction - Spice Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rickie Alexander, Andre Fletcher, Seandell Regis, Teddy Bishop, Keron Cottoy, Sheldon Joseph, Ronald Ettienne, Kesrick Williams, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson, Darron Nedd.

Captain: Andre Fletcher. Vice-captain: Darron Nedd.

CC vs NW Dream11 Prediction - Spice Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Benjamin Wavel, Andre Fletcher, Seandell Regis, Teddy Bishop, Keron Cottoy, Akeem Alexis, Ronald Ettienne, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson, Darron Nedd, Imran Joseph.

Captain: Andre Fletcher. Vice-captain: Ronald Ettienne.

Edited by Samya Majumdar