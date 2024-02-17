CCH vs DD Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 17, 2024  

Chattogram Challengers and Durdanto Dhaka will face each other in Match No. 36 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Saturday, February 17. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the contest.

Dhaka have already been knocked out of the competition and they will be playing for nothing but pride. The Challengers, on the other hand, are placed fifth and desperately need a win to break into the top four.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the CCH vs DD game:

#3 Alex Ross (DD) – 7 credits

BBL - Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers

Alex Ross has been the standout batter for the Dhaka team in the ongoing edition of the BPL. The right-handed batter has scored 297 runs from 10 matches at an average of 37.12 and a strike rate of 136.86. Having scored three half-centuries with a top score of 89 not out, Ross will be high on confidence. Ross should be picked in CCH vs DD Dream11 teams for the upcoming game.

#2 Romario Shepherd (CCH) – 9 credits

West Indies v England - 1st ODI

Romario Shepherd played his first match of the BPL 2024 against the Rangpur Riders and made an impact right away. He picked up the wickets of Reeza Hendricks and Shakib Al Hasan to finish with figures of 4-0-27-3. After that, batting at No. 6, he scored 66 runs off 30 balls with five fours and six sixes. Fantasy users should pick Shepherd in their CCH vs DD Dream11 teams.

#1 Shoriful Islam (DD) – 8 credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - Men's ODI Game 3

Shoriful Islam has been outstanding in BPL 2024 and has been one of the brighter prospects for Dhaka. In 11 matches, the left-arm pacer has taken 20 wickets at an economy rate of 8.16. Having also picked up a hat-trick earlier in the tournament, Shoriful has been in decent shape. Considering his recent form, Fantasy users should not leave him out of their CCH vs DD Dream11 teams.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in CCH vs DD Dream11 match? Alex Ross Romario Shepherd 0 votes