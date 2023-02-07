CCH vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 37

The 37th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 will see the Chattogram Challengers (CCH) lock horns with the Dhaka Dominators (DD) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, February 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CCH vs DD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Dhaka Dominators have won three of their last 11 matches and will be desperate to win today's match. The Chattogram Challengers, on the other hand, have won only two of their last 10 matches in the tournament. They will look to return to winning ways in the ongoing competition.

The Chattogram Challengers will give it their all to win the match, but the Dhaka Dominators are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CCH vs DD Match Details

The 37th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be played on February 7 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The game is set to take place at 1.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CCH vs DD, Match 37

Date and Time: February 07, 2023, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to chase on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The pitch is expected to be fresh, so make your teams accordingly. The last match played on this pitch was between the Sylhet Strikers and the Rangpur Riders, where a total of 346 runs were scored at a loss of four wickets.

CCH vs DD Form Guide

CCH - Won 2 of their last 10 matches

DD - Won 3 of their last 11 matches

CCH vs DD Probable Playing XI

CCH Playing XI

No injury updates.

Mehedi Maruf, Afif Hossain, Shuvagata Hom (c), Curtis Campher, Ziaur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Usman Khan (wk), Darwish Rasooli, Khawaja Nafay, and Nihaduzzaman.

DD Playing XI

No injury updates

Arafat Sunny, Soumya Sarkar, Ariful Haque, Nasir Hossain (c), M Mithun (wk), Muktar Ali, Shoriful Islam, Abdullah Al Mamun, Mohor Sheikh, Amir Hamza, and Alex Blake.

CCH vs DD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Mithun

M Mithun is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. U Khan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Hossain

A Haque and A Hossain are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. D Rasooli played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Hossain

S Hom and N Hossain are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Sarkar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Nihaduzzaman

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Chowdhury and Nihaduzzaman. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Hamza is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CCH vs DD match captain and vice-captain choices

N Hossain

N Hossain will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 342 runs and taken 16 wickets in the last 11 matches.

A Hossain

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Hossain your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and bowl a few overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 328 runs in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for CCH vs DD, Match 37

A Hossain

S Hom

N Hossain

U Khan

S Sarkar

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: M Mithun, U Khan

Batters: A Haque, A Hossain

All-rounders: N Hossain, S Sarkar, Z Rahman, S Hom

Bowlers: A Hamza, M Chowdhury, Nihaduzzaman

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: M Mithun, U Khan

Batters: D Rasooli, A Hossain

All-rounders: N Hossain, S Sarkar, Z Rahman, S Hom

Bowlers: A Hamza, M Chowdhury, Nihaduzzaman

