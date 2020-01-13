CCH vs DHP Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BPL 2019-20 Match - Jan 13th, 2020

Preview Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Chattogram Challengers and Dhaka Platoon will fight for survival in the Eliminator match of Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20. The Challengers had to settle with the third position after losing to Rajshahi Royals in their last league match while Dhaka lost their chance of making it to Qualifier 1 by bowing down to Khulna Tigers on 11th January.

Both the teams have clashed against each other twice in this season and, the head-to-head record stands in the favor of Chattogram who won the first match by 16 runs while defeated Dhaka by 6 wickets in the other game.

Several big names like Chris Gayle, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah and Mashrafe Mortaza will be in action during this match. So, here are a few fantasy tips for the game between CCH and DHP.

Squads to choose from

Chattogram Challengers

Chris Gayle, Junaid Siddique, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah(c), Chadwick Walton, Nurul Hasan (wk), Ziaur Rahman, Liam Plunkett, Rayad Emrit, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Nasir Hossain, Muktar Ali, Ryan Burl, Zia-ur-Rehman, Jubair Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Pinak Ghosh

Dhaka Platoon

Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque, Anamul Haque (wk), Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Hasan Mahmud, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Raqibul Hasan, Laurie Evans, Shuvagata Hom, Ariful Haque, Luis Reece, Mohammad Shahid, Salauddin Sakil

Playing XI Updates

Chattogram Challengers

Chattogram Challengers had named their first choice playing XI in their last match however, they could not win the match because of Liton Das' classy knock. Mahmudullah would not want to alter his playing XI because the likes of Chris Gayle and Imrul Kayes have the caliber to wreak havoc in the Eliminator match. Also, Rubel Hossain can make a difference with his pace bowling.

Possible XI: Gayle, Siddique, Walton, Kayes, Mahmudullah, Nurul, Rahman, Emrit, Plunkett, Nasum and Rubel.

Dhaka Platoon

Dhaka Platoon had scored 205 runs in their last match however, their bowlers could not defend the mammoth target. Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza would expect his bowlers to pull off a better performance in the Eliminator. The trio of Mortaza, Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan will have to bring their 'A' game to the table to ensure that Dhaka Platoon keeps a check on the run flow.

Possible XI: Iqbal, Anamul, Mahedi, Jaker, Asif, Perera, Mominul, Mortaza, Shadab, Ashraf and Mahmud.

Match details

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Platoon, Eliminator

13th January 2020, 1:00 PM IST

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch report

Looking at the last two matches that happened at this venue, the captain winning the toss would look to bat second. Although there will be the pressure of a playoff match, the skippers might be tempted to bowl first because the wicket will assist the batsmen in the second innings.

Fantasy Tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Anamul Haque will be the top pick among the wicket-keepers because he has the potential to score points in the batting department as well. Chadwick Walton will be the second choice in the wicket-keepers' section.

Batsmen: Imrul Kayes has been one of the most consistent batsmen in BPL 2019-20. He is the reason why Chattogram played so well in the league stage and he will be the player to watch out for in the Eliminator. The duo of Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque had done the same job for Dhaka Platoon hence, they will be the most popular picks. For the fourth batsman's slot, the fantasy team owners can opt for either Chris Gayle or Junaid Siddique.

All-rounders: Mahedi Hasan is the prime pick in the all-rounders after his 68-run knock against Khulna Tigers. Chattogram's skipper Mahmudullah has not impressed much in BPL 2019-20 hence, Thisara Perera would be a better option for the fantasy team.

Bowlers: Mehedi Hasan Rana has surprised everyone with his dazzling performances in the Bangladesh Premier League. The left-arm fast bowler has the highest points scoring potential in the upcoming match. Shadab Khan can pick a wicket or two with his leg-spin whereas Rubel Hossain and Mashrafe Mortaza can make an impact with their pace. Nasum Ahmed will be the wildcard pick among the bowlers.

Captain: All-rounder Mahedi Hasan is the leading candidate for the captain's role having impressed everyone with his all-round skills in the league stage. Imrul Kayes can also be a decent pick for captaincy while for the vice captain's role, Mehedi Hasan Rana and Tamim Iqbal are two viable options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anamul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque, Chris Gayle, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Rubel Hossain, Shadab Khan, Nasum Ahmed Captain: Mahedi Hasan, Vice-Captain: Imrul Kayes

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chadwick Walton, Tamim Iqbal, Asif Ali, Junaid Siddique, Thisara Perera, Mahmudullah, Ziaur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mashrafe Mortaza, Hasan Mahmud, Faheem Ashraf Captain: Imrul Kayes, Vice-Captain: Mehedi Hasan Rana