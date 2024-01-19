CCH vs SYL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Bangladesh Premier League match – January 19, 2024

On Friday, January 19, Chattogram Challengers (CCH) will be up against Sylhet Strikers (SYL) in the second match of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Chattogram Challengers had a lackluster campaign last year, finishing at the bottom of the points table with just three victories in 12 matches. They will aim for an improved showing this season and hope to get off the mark by defeating the 2023 edition's runners-up.

Meanwhile, Sylhet Strikers finished atop the points table with nine wins in 12 games and progressed to the final by defeating Rangpur Riders in the second Qualifier. Despite their efforts, Comilla Victorians, who bested them by seven wickets, claimed the title.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming CCH vs SYL Dream11 match.

#3 Curtis Campher (CCH) - 8.0 credits

Curtis Campher is an Irish all-rounder who can contribute with both the bat and ball and fetch good points for your fantasy teams. He has been in fine form, scoring 50 runs and picking up a wicket in the last three T20s.

Curtis also had a fine run in the previous edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. In a short span of five matches, he scored 63 runs and bagged three wickets.

#2 Harry Tector (SYL) - 8.5 credits

Harry Tector, an Irish batter and a part-time off-break bowler, earned the Player of the Series award during the recent Zimbabwe tour. He delivered an outstanding performance, scoring 126 runs in three T20Is at an impressive average of 63.00.

As he makes his debut in BPL 2024, Tector will be eager to make a significant impact and contribute valuable points to your CCH vs SYL Dream11 teams.

#1 Najmul Hossain Shanto (SYL) - 8.0 credits

Najmul Hossain Shanto, the Bangladeshi Test and ODI captain, was the leading run-getter of BPL 2023. He mustered 516 runs at a healthy average of 39.69, including four fifties.

With a 26.29 T20 average and experience of the home ground, Shanto will be the smart choice for the captain/vice-captain of your CCH vs SYL Dream11 teams.