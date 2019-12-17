CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BPL 2019 Match - Dec 17th, 2019

Chattogram Challengers will play their first home match of Bangladesh Premier League 2019 against Sylhet Thunder. The Challengers have played good cricket this season so far with two wins in the three games that they have played in. On the other side, Sylhet Thunder are yet to open their account having lost all the three games that they have played in.

This is the second meeting between the two teams as the Challengers had defeated Thunder by 5 wickets in the season opener. After that, the Chattogram-based franchise lost to Khulna Tigers but they bounced back in style against Rangpur Rangers. After a disappointing outing against Chattogram, Sylhet Thunder lost to Rajshahi Royals and Dhaka Platoon.

The home side will start as the favorites to win this match because of the momentum and the home advantage. Here are a few fantasy tips for the match between CCH and SYL.

Squads

Chattogram Challengers

Avishka Fernando, Junaid Siddique, Nasir Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Chadwick Walton, Ryan Burl, Nurul Hasan, Muktar Ali, Rayad Emrit, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed , Enamul Haque, Jubair Hossain, Pinak Ghosh

Sylhet Thunders

Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Nazmul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Sherfane Rutherford, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Rony Talukdar, Nayeem Hasan, Delwar Hossain, Monir Hossain, Naveen-ul Haq, Johnson Charles, Ruyel Miah, Jeevan Mendis.

Playing XI updates

Chattogram Challengers

Skipper Mahmudullah will look to improve his performance in the batting department as he played a slow knock of 15 runs in the last game. Nasir Hossain too let the fans down against Rangpur Rangers but the duo of Chadwick Walton and Imrul Kayes have been the stars for Chattogram this year. Mahmudullah would not make any alterations to his side for their first home game.

Possible XI: Walton, Fernando, Kayes, Mahmudullah, Nasir, Burl, Nurul, Ali, Rana, Williams and Rubel.

Sylhet Thunder

Sylhet Thunder were skittled out for 91 runs against Rajshahi Royals. Captain Mossadek Hossain had disappointed in the first two games but he played a good innings versus Dhaka Platoon. Despite having Andre Fletcher and Johnson Charles in their unit, the batting line-up of Sylhet has failed to dominate the opposition. The team management may bring Mohammad Sami in the team by dropping Krishmar Santokie.

Possible XI: Talukdar, Fletcher, Charles, Mithun, Mossadek, Shafiqullah, Nayeem, Delwar, Nazmul, Ebadat and Sami.

Match details

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Thunder, Match 10

14th December 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch report

During the tri-series between Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, the pitch at Chattogram helped the slower bowlers. The batsmen could not play the strokes easily however, they could slam the big shots after spending some time on the wicket.

Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Chadwick Walton and Mohammad Mithun have been two of the best performers with the bat so far. Both the keepers should get a place in the fantasy team for this fixture.

Batsmen: Johnson Charles should be the priority pick from Sylhet Thunder as he can turn the game with his big hits. Choosing Mossadek Hossain might be risky but if he continues his form, he can score a lot of points. Imrul Kayes has batted well in this tourney while Avishka Fernando has quickly become a T20 star.

All-rounders: Mahmudullah and Nayeem Hassan should be the top picks in the all-rounders’ department. Ryan Burl should be avoided because he has not lived up to the expectations in this season.

Bowlers: If Mohammad Sami replaces Krishmar Santokie then he can emerge as the ‘X-factor’ player. Rubel Hossain can chip in with a few wickets and left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam could generate turn from this pitch.

Captain: Although Mahmudullah had scored only 15 runs in the previous fixture, he had bowled 4 economical overs. Given how talented he is as a batsman, expect him to play a big knock against Sylhet Thunder. Chadwick Walton could be a decent pick for the vice-captain’s role. From Sylhet Thunder, Mossadek Hossain and Johnson Charles should be the prime picks for this position.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Mithun, Chadwick Walton, Mosaddek Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Johnson Charles, Avishka Fernando, Nayeem Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rubel Hossain. Nazmul Islam, Mohammad Sami Captain: Mahmudullah, Vice-Captain: Mossadek Hossain

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chadwick Walton, Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, Avishka Fernando, Mossadek Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Mohammad Sami Captain: Johnson Charles, Vice-Captain: Chadwick Walton