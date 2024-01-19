CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2024, Match 2

The second match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 will see Chattogram Challengers (CCH) face Sylhet Strikers (SYL) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Friday, January 19. Ahead of the exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Sylhet Strikers were the runners-up last season after losing to Comilla Victorians by seven wickets in the final. Chattogram Challengers, on the other hand, finished seventh in the points table with only three wins.

Chattogram Challengers have a good squad but Sylhet Strikers are the clear favorites to win today's match.

CCH vs SYL Match Details

The second match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on January 19. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CCH vs SYL, Match 2

Date and Time: 19th January 2024, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, is well-balanced as there is equal assistance for batters and bowlers. This pitch will be used for the second time in a day, so fans can expect cracks to open and the ball to start turning, making the spinners come into play.

CCH vs SYL Form Guide

CCH - Will be playing their first match

SYL - Will be playing their first match

CCH vs SYL Probable Playing XI

CCH Playing XI

No injury updates.

Mohammad Haris, Tanzid Hasan, Curtis Campher, Imranuzzaman (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Sjykat Ali, Ziaur Rahman, Bilal Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Al-Amin Hossain, Shohidul Islam.

SYL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ben Cutting, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Harry Tector, Yasir Ali, Samit Patel, Ariful Haque, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shafiqul Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Nayeem Hasan.

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Haris

M Haris is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. M Mithun is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Hossain Shanto

H Tector and N Hossain Shanto are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters are expected to perform well. T Hasan is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C Campher

B Cutting and C Campher are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. S Patel is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

M Hasnain

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Hossain and M Hasnain. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. S Islam is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CCH vs SYL match captain and vice-captain choices

C Campher

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make C Campher the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He can play exceptionally well on this pitch.

N Hossain Shanto

N Hossain Shanto is a good batter option especially because of his experience of playing on this pitch. He loves performing against Chattogram Challengers and can perform well in today's nail-biting match.

5 Must-Picks for CCH vs SYL, Match 2

B Cutting

N Hossain Shanto

C Campher

M Haris

H Tector

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: M Haris

Batters: N Hossain Shanto, T Hasan, H Tector

All-rounders: B Cutting, S Patel, C Campher

Bowlers: S Islam, M Hasnain, A Hossain, B Khan

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Haris, M Mithun

Batters: N Hossain Shanto, T Hasan, H Tector

All-rounders: B Cutting, S Patel, C Campher

Bowlers: M Mortaza, M Hasnain, A Hossain